  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Nitish Spoke About Reservation On Population, Reservation In Jobs, Bihar Election, Bhagwat Statement On Reservation, Ravishankar Prasad Statement On Reservation, Reservation Hot Topic In Bihar Election

अगड़ों पर ‘राज’नीति:नीतीश ने आबादी पर आरक्षण की बात कही, भाजपा को दिखा सवर्ण वोटरों के बिदकने का खतरा

पटना8 मिनट पहले
पटना में शुक्रवार को मीडिया से बात करते रविशंकर प्रसाद।
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने साफ कहा, भाजपा कानून से अलग कुछ नहीं करने जा रही
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने वाल्मीकिनगर की सभा में जनसंख्या आधारित आरक्षण की बात कही थी

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गुरुवार को वाल्मीकिनगर की सभा में जनसंख्या आधारित आरक्षण की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि जनसंख्या आधारित आरक्षण लागू होना चाहिए। मुख्यमंत्री के इस बयान के पीछे अति पिछड़ा वोट बैंक की गोलबंदी की कोशिश दिखाई दे रही है वहीं भाजपा को अपने सवर्ण वोटरों के बिदकने का खतरा दिखाई दे रहा है। लिहाजा भाजपा ने मुख्यमंत्री के इस बयान पर आज अपनी सफाई पेश कर दी। भाजपा के नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने आरक्षण को लेकर साफ कह दिया है कि भाजपा कानून से अलग कुछ नहीं करने जा रही है। आरक्षण को लेकर वह कानून के दायरे में ही हर फैसला लेगी। रविशंकर प्रसाद के इस बयान यह साफ हो गया है कि भाजपा इसको लेकर किसी भी तरह के विवाद में नहीं पड़ना चाहती है।

2015 चुनाव में भाजपा को उठाना पड़ा था नुकसान
2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृ्त्व में भाजपा की सरकार बनी। इस जीत के उत्साह से लबरेज भाजपा 2015 के बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में अकेले मैदान में उतरी, लेकिन भाजपा को इसमें करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इस हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत का वह बयान माना गया था, जिसमें उन्होंने आरक्षण की समीक्षा की बात कही थी। संघ प्रमुख के इस बयान को विपक्षी पार्टियों ने चुनाव का बड़ा मुद्दा बना दिया था। हालांकि पीएम मोदी ने अपनी चुनावी सभाओं में आरक्षण के बचाव में खूब भाषण दिए लेकिन महादलित, पिछड़ा और अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग भाजपा की बातों पर भरोसा नहीं कर पाया।

भाजपा को सवर्ण वोटरों के बिदकने का डर
भाजपा के लिए मुश्किल यह है कि आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर उसके लिए एक तरफ कुआं है तो दूसरी तरफ खाई। अगर वह आरक्षण के पक्ष में बात करती है तो इससे उसके सवर्ण वोटर नाराज हो जाएंगे, जो उसके परंपरागत वोटर हैं। अगर वह आरक्षण की समीक्षा या विस्तार की बात करती है तो अति पिछड़ा वोटर उससे दूर जाएंगे जिसकी बिहार की आबादी में एक बड़ी हिस्सेदारी है। लिहाजा भाजपा आरक्षण के मामले में कानून को ही अपना सबसे बड़ा सहारा मानती है और यही वजह है कि रविशंकर प्रसाद ने सबकुछ कानून पर छोड़कर इस बयान से भाजपा को किनारे कर दिया है।

