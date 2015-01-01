पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हद है:निरक्षर परिवार से थाना मांग रहा लिखित आवेदन, न कोई लिख पा रहा, न ढूंढा जा रहा अगवा युवक

गया4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस मांग रही लिखित आवेदन।
  • शनिवार की शाम से लापता युवक का अब तक पता नहीं
  • पुलिस को नहीं मिले कोई सुराग, तलाश जारी

गया के मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के पहड़तल्ली से शनिवार की शाम अगवा युवक की बरामदगी की मांग को लेकर अपहृत के परिवार और गांव के लोगों ने रविवार की सुबह थाने पहुंच कर अपनी बात रखी। हालांकि कल शाम से लेकर अब तक पीड़ित परिवार की ओर से कोई आवेदन पुलिस ने नहीं लिया था। वहीं पीड़ित परिवार का कहना है कि उन्हें लिखना-पढ़ना नहीं आता है। बावजूद इसके पुलिस कह रही है कि आवेदन लिख कर लाओ। यही वजह है कि उनका आवेदन अब तक थाने में जमा नहीं हुआ है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक शनिवार की शाम करीब चार बजे लाफो कहार अपने घर के दरवाजे पर बैठा हुआ था। इसी बीच कुछ बदमाश आये और उसे जबरन उठा ले गये। घर वालों ने विरोध किया तो बदमाशों ने उन पर रोड़ेबाजी कर खदेड़ दिया। इसके बाद से लाफो कहार का कोई अता-पता न तो पुलिस वालों के पास है और न ही उनके घरवालों के पास है। घरवालों को लाफो कहार को लेकर किसी अनहोनी की आशंका है।

पुरानी रंजिश से जुड़ा है मामला
बीते वर्ष एक युवक को अबगलीला के मुख्य मार्ग पर रात के समय घेर कर अपराधियों ने काट कर मार डाला था। इसके बाद से दोनों पक्षों के बीच गहरी दुश्मनी चली आ रही है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि अपरहरण करनेवालों को शक है कि लाफो कहार की उस युवक की हत्या में संलिप्तता रही है। यही वजह है कि उसे उसके दुश्मनों ने उठा लिया है। इधर, पुलिस शनिवार की शाम से ही थाना क्षेत्र व आसपास के थाना क्षेत्रों में लाफो की तलाश में जुटी है, लेकिन मुफस्सिल पुलिस को अब तक सफलता नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें