बिहार पंचायत चुनाव में टू चाइल्ड पॉलिसी नहीं:उम्मीदवारों के लिए बच्चों की संख्या बाधा नहीं बनेगी, दो से ज्यादा बच्चों वाले भी लड़ सकेंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार में मार्च से के अप्रैल बीच संभावित पंचायत चुनाव में उतरने का मन बना रहे संभावित उम्मीदवारों के लिए राहत की खबर है। पंचायत चुनाव लड़ने में उनके बच्चों की संख्या उनके लिए बाधा नहीं बनेगी, यानी बिहार में पंचायत चुनाव में टू चाइल्ड पॉलिसी सरकार नहीं लाने जाने जा रही है। इससे पहले यह आशंका जताई जा रही थी कि नगर निकाय चुनाव की तरह ही सरकार पंचायत चुनाव में भी मुखिया और सरपंच के पदों के लिए दो बच्चों से अधिक वालों को चुनाव लड़ने के लिए अयोग्य करार दे सकती है, लेकिन अब पंचायती राज विभाग ने इन आशंकाओं को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है।

पंचायती राज अधिनियम में नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर मीडिया के सवालों का जबाब देते हुए पंचायती राज विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमृतलाल मीणा ने कहा कि 'पंचायती राज अधिनियम में बदलाव करने का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं है,और मौजूदा अधिनियम पर ही चुनाव कराया जाएगा। इसलिए प्रत्याशी भ्रम में ना आएं। उन्होंने कहा कि पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी आयोग स्तर पर चल रहीं है और इस बार पंचायच चुनाव पूर्व के चुनाव की तुलना में कम चरणों में होंगे।

फरवरी के अंत तक चुनाव तिथि का हो सकता है ऐलान

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग और पंचायती राज विभाग जोर-शोर से पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारियों में लगा है। इन तैयारियों को देखते हुए यह माना जा रहा है कि फरवरी के अंत तक बिहार में पंचायत चुनाव की तिथियों का ऐलान हो सकता है। पंचायती राज विभाग पंचायत चुनाव से जुड़ी विभिन्न तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप में देने में लगा है। EVM खरीद का प्रस्ताव जल्द ही कैबिनेट भेजा जाने वाला है, क्योंकि इस बार त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज चुनाव EVM से होना है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बिहार में पहली बार EVM से हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव पर करीब 450 करोड़ का खर्च आएगा, जिसमें 125 करोड़ की लागत से पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मल्टीपोस्ट EVM खरीदी जाएंगी।

