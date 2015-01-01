पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'मंगल' होगा या 'अमंगल':आज की रात नहीं, कल का दिन रहेगा नेताओं और प्रत्याशियों पर भारी

पटना22 मिनट पहले
पटना का एएन कॉलेज, जहां होनी है मतगणना।
  • सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी, नतीजे देर शाम तक आएंगे, रात भी हो सकती है
  • चुनाव परिणाम में देरी की वजह इस बार मतगणना केंद्रों की संख्या का बढ़ना है

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद अब इंतजार नतीजों का है। मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी जिसके नतीजे देर शाम तक आएंगे। रात भी हो सकती है। यानी, आज की रात नहीं, कल का दिन ज्यादा भारी रहने वाला है प्रत्याशियों के लिए।

चुनाव परिणाम में देरी की वजह इस बार मतगणना केंद्रों की संख्या का बढ़ना है। इस बार पूरे बिहार में कुल 55 मतगणना केंद्र बनाये गए हैं। पूर्वी चम्पारण, गया और बेगूसराय में तीन-तीन मतगणना केंद्र बने हैं जबकि मधुबनी, पूर्णिया, सहरसा, दरभंगा, गोपालगंज, भागलपुर, नालंदा, नवादा और बांका में दो केंद्र बनाये गए हैं। पटना जिले में कुल 14 विधानसभा हैं। इनमें बनाये गए बूथों की संख्या के आधार पर अंतिम नतीजे देर रात अगली तारीख में ही आएंगे।

कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से इस बार मतगणना की व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से बदल गई है। जहां एक केंद्र पर मतों की गणना हो जाती थी, वहां अब तीन-तीन सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। सेंटरों के बीच की दूरी का बड़ा असर परिणाम पर भी पड़ेगा। गया में इस बार तीन सेंटर बनाए गए हैं, जिनकी आपस में दूरी लगभग 7 किलोमीटर है। गया कॉलेज को मेन सेंटर बनाया गया है, लेकिन जगजीवन कॉलेज और अनुग्रह कॉलेज की दूरी अधिक है। प्रदेश में कुल 55 मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इनमें 4 जिलों में तीन-तीन, जबकि 9 जिलों में दो-दो केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जहां कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने में समस्या नहीं है, वहां पूर्व की तरह एक सेंटर पर ही मतों की गणना होगी। एक से अधिक सेंटर वाले जिलों में परिणाम के समय पर असर पड़ेगा।

दो गज की दूरी में तेज आवाज लगाने की मजबूरी कोरोना काल में मतगणना के दौरान कई बड़े बदलाव में माइकिंग भी बड़ा है। सेंटर पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के कारण संवाद में समस्या होगी। दो गज की दूरी में मतगणना कर्मियों को तेज आवाज लगाने की बड़ी मजबूरी होगी। हालांकि संवाद के लिए पब्लिक एड्रेस सिस्टम लगाए जाएंगे, इसके बाद भी काउंटिंग के परिणाम में लगभग एक घंटे का अंतर हो सकता है। माइकिंग का शोर भी भारी पड़ेगा, आवाज गूंजने से बाधाएं होंगी। सामान्य दिनों की अपेक्षा अधिक समय तक मतगणना स्थल पर रहने और लगातार माइकिंग के शोर से समस्या होगी।

