कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ेगी मुश्किल:AIIMS के सहयोग में खड़े ESI अस्पताल में कल से कोरोना का इलाज बंद, 100 बेड ICU समेत 200 जनरल बेड की सेवा खत्म

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जारी किया आदेश, मरीजों को थी बड़ी राहत
  • बनाया गया था पीएम केयर हॉस्पिटल, एम्स की आईसीयू फुल होने पर रेफर होते थे मरीज

बिहटा के ESI हॉस्पिटल में अब कोरोना का इलाज नहीं होगा। इसकी पहचान पीएम केयर हॉस्पिटल के नाम से थी और मरीजों को इससे बड़ी राहत थी। गुरुवार 17 दिसंबर से इसको बंद करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया गया है। दैनिक भास्कर के पास इस बात की जानकारी है कि ESI हॉस्पिटल के सैनिटाइजेशन की पूरी प्रक्रिया के बाद सामान्य इलाज की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। पटना एम्स की ICU हमेशा फुल रहती है और ऐसी परिस्थिति में मरीजों को ESI अस्पताल ही रेफर किया जाता था।

100 बेड का ICU संक्रमितों के लिए रही संजीवनी

बिहटा के ESI हॉस्पिटल को पीएम केयर हॉस्पिटल की पहचान तो थी ही, साथ ही यह कोरोना संक्रमितों के लिए किसी संजीवनी से कम नहीं था। यहां 200 बेड होने के कारण मरीजों को भर्ती करने में कोई समस्या नहीं होती थी। इतना ही नहीं यहां की ICU भी 100 बेड की थी जहां हर आधुनिक सुविधाएं दी गई थीं। कोरोना की मार झेल रहे मरीजों के लिए यह किसी संजीवनी से कम नहीं था।

एम्स फुल होने पर था बड़ा सहारा

एम्स की ICU हमेशा मरीजों से फुल रहती है। यहां से मरीजों अक्सर रेफर करना पड़ता है। ICU जब भी मरीजों से फुल होती थी उन्हें ESI हॉस्पिटल ही भेजा जाता रहा है। अब ESI हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना का इलाज बंद होने से ऐसे मरीजों के सामने बड़ा संकट होगा।

जारी हो गया है आदेश, अब नहीं होगा इलाज

पटना एम्स के कोविड विभाग के नोडल अफसर डॉ. संजीव का कहना है कि गुरुवार से ESI हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना का इलाज नहीं होगा। इस संबंध में आदेश जारी हो गया है। मरीजों को लेकर अब व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

