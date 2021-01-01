पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Centres List In Bihar Update; Patna Bhagalpur Gaya Muzaffarpur Gaya

UGC-NET का आवेदन 2 मार्च तक:2-17 मई तक होगी ऑनलाइन परीक्षा, पटना सहित बिहार के 7 शहरों में सेंटर

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो।
  • भागलपुर, दरभंगा, गया, मुजफ्फरपुर, गया, पूर्णिया और आरा में भी सेंटर
  • दिसंबर 2020 में होनेवाली थी परीक्षा, NTA ने जारी किया परीक्षा का शेड्यूल

UGC-NET की परीक्षा 2-17 मई तक होगी। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। जूनियर रिसर्च फेलोशिप और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए अभ्यर्थी 2 मार्च तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा ऑनलाइन ली जाएगी। बिहार के सात शहरों में इस बार परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। यह परीक्षा दिसंबर 2020 में ली जाने वाली थी।
राज्य के 7 शहरों में होगी परीक्षा
बिहार में UGC-NET की परीक्षा इस बार 7 शहरों में होगी। इसमें भागलपुर, दरभंगा, गया, मुजफ्फरपुर, पटना, पूर्णिया और आरा शामिल है। देशभर में 224 शहरों में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाएंगे। पिछले साल इस परीक्षा में 5 लाख अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए थे। 2020 में हुई UGC-NET परीक्षा के लिए कुल 8,60,976 अभ्यर्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। वहीं, परीक्षा में 5,26,707 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए थे, जिनमें 2,90,260 महिलाएं और 2,36,427 पुरुष थे। इसके अलावा 20 ट्रांसजेंडर भी इस परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे।

2 मई से होगी परीक्षा

जारी शेड्यूल के मुताबिक परीक्षा 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 और 17 मई को होगी। परीक्षा कम्यूटर बेस्ड आयोजित की जाएगी। UGC-NET 2021 में शामिल होने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी NTA की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी इनफॉर्मेशन बुलेटिन देख सकते हैं। UGC-NET क्वालिफाई करने वाले अभ्यर्थी देश भर की यूनिवर्सिटी में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए योग्य होंगे।

2 मार्च तक जारी एप्लीकेशन प्रोसेस

नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने के साथ ही परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी। अभ्यर्थी 2 मार्च तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा दो शिफ्ट में आयोजित की जा रही है। पहली शिफ्ट सुबह 9:30 से दोपहर के 12:30 बजे तक और दूसरी शिफ्ट की परीक्षा दोपहर 2:30 से शाम 5 बजे तक होगी। पहले यह परीक्षा ऑफलाइन मोड में होती थी, लेकिन पिछले कुछ सालों से यह परीक्षा ऑनलाइन आयोजित की जा रही है।

