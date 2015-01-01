पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अंशु सहनी हत्याकांड की आग 3 KM दूर पहुंची:कुम्हरार गुमटी के पास ओल्ड बाइपास जाम कर काटा बवाल, आगजनी

पटना7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुम्हरार गुमटी के पास गुस्साये लोगों ने सड़क कर आगजनी की।
  • आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क पर आगजनी की और जमकर हंगामा किया
  • अपराधियों ने संदलपुर गांव निवासी युवक अंशु उर्फ लक्की किंग की तीन दिन पहले कर दी थी हत्या, इसी के आक्रोश में लोगों ने की सड़क जाम

संदलपुर के 17 वर्षीय अंशु सहनी की प्रेम प्रसंग में हत्या की आग अब 3 किलोमीटर दूर ओल्ड बाइपास तक पहुंच गई। 13 दिसंबर की सुबह हुई हत्या के दिन से ही रोज बवाल हो रहा है। बुधवार को अंशु सहनी के हत्यारों को सजा और उसकी मां को आर्थिक मदद दिलाने की मांग के साथ ओल्ड बाइपास पर कुम्हरार गुमटी के पास उग्र भीड़ ने आगजनी करते हुए रास्ता जाम कर दिया।

कुम्हरार गुमटी के पास उग्र भीड़ ने आवागमन बाधित कर दी।
कुम्हरार गुमटी के पास उग्र भीड़ ने आवागमन बाधित कर दी।

40 मिनट तक रास्ता बंद रहने के बाद 3:15 बजे दोपहर पुलिस पहुंची, तब जलते टायरों को हटाते हुए वाहनों की आवाजाही शुरू कराई जा सकी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें