शपथ ग्रहण:पहले दिन 159 विधायकों ने हिंदी, 7 ने उर्दू, 5 ने संस्कृत और 4 ने अंग्रेजी में ली शपथ

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  

मिथिलांचल से एनडीए को ज्यादा सीटें मिलने की खुशी 17वीं विधानसभा के पहले ही दिन दिखी। 15 विधायकों ने मैथिली में शपथ ली, इनमें 13 एनडीए के घटक दलों के थे। उर्दू में 7, संस्कृत में 5 और अंग्रेजी में 4 विधायकों ने शपथ ली। 159 विधायकों ने हिन्दी में शपथ ली। दोनों उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद और रेणु देवी, राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव और उनके भाई तेजप्रताप यादव समेत 8 मंत्रियों की भी शपथ प्रक्रिया पहले दिन पूरी हो गई।

इस तरह पहले दिन राज्य के मंत्रियों समेत 190 विधायकों का शपथ ग्रहण सम्पन्न हुआ। मंगलवार को बचे 52 विधायकों का शपथ कराया जाएगा। पहले दिन मंत्रियों में सिर्फ एक मंत्री जिवेश कुमार अनुपस्थित रहे जिसके कारण उनका शपथ कार्यक्रम नहीं हो सका। प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतन राम मांझी ने सोमवार को विधानसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही शपथ कार्यक्रम आरंभ करने का निर्देश सचिव को दिया।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए 17वीं बिहार विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी बरतने के लिहाज से विधानसभा की कार्यवाही इस बार सेन्ट्रल हॉल में हुई। सचिव बारी-बारी से सदस्यों का नाम पुकारते रहे और सदस्यों ने अपनी सीट के समीप ही खड़े होकर शपथ की प्रक्रिया पूरी की।

विनोद नारायण झा ने की भागीरथी देवी की मदद

रामनगर से भाजपा विधायक भागीरथी देवी को विनोद नारायण झा ने शपथ लेने में मदद की। झा शपथ ग्रहण के शब्द पहले पढ़ते और उसे भागीरथी देवी बाद में दोहराती। झा उनके ठीक आगे बैठे थे और शपथ ग्रहण का पूरा वाक्य उन्होंने पढ़कर भागीरथी देवी की सहायता की। भागीरथी ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार व उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद को हाथ जोड़कर प्रणाम किया।

तेजस्वी के शपथ लेने पर विपक्ष ने मेज बजाकर स्वागत किया

तेजस्वी यादव जब शपथ लेने के लिए खड़े हुए तो राजद समेत पूरा विपक्ष मेज बजाकर उनका स्वागत किया। काफी देर तक विपक्षी सदस्य मेज बजाते रहे। राजद सदस्यों ने तेजप्रताप के शपथ लेने पर भी मेज थपथपाई।

शकील अहमद का संस्कृत में शपथ लेने पर बजी मेज

कांग्रेस के सदस्य शकील अहमद ने शपथ लेने के लिए जैसे ही संस्कृत में बोलना शुरू किया, पूरा सदन मेज थपथपाकर उनका स्वागत किया। जब वे रजिस्टर पर दस्तखत के लिए बढ़े तो कई सदस्यों ने प्रशंसा की।

शपथ लेने के बाद नरेंद्र यादव का फिर पुकारा नाम

जदयू के विधायक नरेन्द्र नारायण यादव शपथ ग्रहण के बाद रजिस्टर पर दस्तखत कर रहे थे, तो शपथ लेने के लिए उनका नाम फिर से पुकारा गया। हालांकि तत्काल यह गलती सुधारी गई।

अनुपस्थित होने के कारण ये नहीं ले पाए शपथ

1. मंत्री जिवेश कुमार, 2. लाल बाबू प्रसाद गुप्ता, 3. अनिरुद्ध प्रसाद यादव, 4. प्रो. चन्द्रशेखर, 5. अमरजीत कुशवाहा, 6. केदार नाथ सिंह, 7. नरेन्द्र कुमार नीरज, 8. अनंत सिंह, 9. भाई विरेन्द्र और 10. संजय तिवारी उर्फ मुन्ना तिवारी

किस विधायक ने कौन सी अन्य भाषा में ली शपथ

मैथिली : 1. मंत्री डाॅ. रामप्रीत पासवान, 2. सुधांशु शेखर, 3. विनोद नारायण झा, 4. अरुण शंकर प्रसाद, 5. हरि भूषण ठाकुर बचौल, 6. समीर कुमार महासेठ, 7. नीतीश मिश्रा, 8. चंद्रहास चौपाल, 9. आलोक रंजन, 10. स्वर्णा सिंह, 11. विनय कुमार चौधरी, 12. मिश्री लाल यादव, 13, संजय सरावगी, 14 डा. रामचंद्र प्रसाद और 15 मुरारी मोहन झा

उर्दू : 1. अली अशरफ सिद्दीकी, 2. मो. अनजार नईमी, 3. शाहनवाज, 4. सऊद आलम, 5. मुहम्मद इजहार असफी, 6. अख्तरुल इमान 7. सैयद रुकनुद्दीन अहमद

संस्कृत : 1. शकील अहमद खां, 2. मिथिलेश कुमार, 3. रत्नेश सदा, 4. संजय कुमार सिंह और 5. वीरेन्द्र कुमार

अंग्रेजी : 1. चेतन आनंद, 2. महबूब आलम, 3. युसुफ सलाहउद्दीन और 4. सिद्धार्थ सौरव।

