  On The Incident Of Rasulpur Habib Village, The Leader Of The RLSP Assured The Family Of The Victim About Help.

हत्यारों के खिलाफ हो सख्त कार्रवाई:रसूलपुर हबीब गांव की घटना पर रालोसपा के नेता ने पीड़ित के परिजनों से मिल मदद का दिया आश्वासन

हाजीपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीड़ित परिवार से मिलते रालोसपा पार्टी के नेता।
  • कहा- समय रहते कार्रवाई की गई होती तो युवती को बचाया जा सकता था

राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी देसरी थाना के रसूलपुर हबीब गांव में दबंगों ने गुलनाज खातून को जला कर मार डालाने की घटना की निंदा की है और हत्यारों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

रालोसपा अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा के निर्देश पर पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व प्रवक्ता फजल इमाम मल्लिक व वैशाली रालोसपा जिला अध्यक्ष कमल प्रसाद सिंह की अगुवाई में एक शिष्टमंडल ने रसूलपुर हबीब गांव का दौरा किया और पीड़िता की मां सैमुना खातून से मुलाकात की।

दल के अन्य सदस्य अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अज़हरूल हक़ उर्फ चुन्ने खान, युवा प्रकोष्ठ के राष्ट्रीय सचिव सुनील कुशवाहा और अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मुश्ताक़ अहमद, रालोसपा नेता कलीम उद्दीन इदरीसी, एम हशम शेरु ने पीड़ित परिवार को हर तरह की मदद का भरोसा दिलाया।

रालोसपा की लीगल टीम पीड़िता की लड़ाई लड़ेगी और उसे इंसाफ दिलाएगी। रालोसपा ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के सुशासन के दावे पर सवाल उठाते हुए उनकी चुप्पी पर तंज कसा। पार्टी ने अकलियतों के चैम्पियन दलों को भी आड़े हाथ लिया और सवाल किया कि जो मसीहा बनने का दावा करते हैं वे कहां हैं।

रालोसपा ने आरोप लगाया कि 30 अक्टूबर को घटना घटी लेकिन पुलिस और प्रशासन इस पर परदा डालने में लगा रहा। पुलिस के निकम्मेपन की कहानी यह है कि एफआईआर दर्ज करने में कई दिन लगा दिए गए जब तक कि इसकी जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर नहीं आ गई।लेकिन एफआईआर के बाद युवती के बयान के बावजूद अपराधियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने किसी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं की।

समय रहते पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की होती तो गुलनाज को बचाया जा सकता था। लेकिन पुलिस की लापरवाही सामने आई और एक तरह से परोक्ष रूप से उसने हत्यारों की मदद की। पहले छेड़छाड़ की घटना पर संज्ञान नहीं लिया और हादसे के बाद उसने टालू रवैया अपनाया। पुलिस की लापरवाही की वजह से ही हत्यारे बाहर घूमते रहे।

लड़की की मौत के बाद जब शोर मचा तो पुलिस ने थोड़ी सक्रियता दिखाई जरूर लेकिन पहले उसने इतनी ही सक्रियता दिखाई होती तो घटना को रोका जा सकता था। राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी इस सिलसिले में सभी हत्यारों को तत्काल गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी कार्रवाई और मामले को फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलाने की मांग करती है।

इसके अलावा दोषी पुलिसवालों को तत्काल प्रभाव से बर्खास्त कर उनके खिलाफ भी आरोपियों से मिलीभगत करने और हत्यारों को मदद करने के लिए मुकदमा करने की मांग करती है। राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी मृतिका के परिजनों को उचित मुआवजा, परिवार के किसी सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी और सुरक्षा देने की भी मांग करती है। मल्लिक ने कहा सरकार कार्रवाई नहीं करती है तो पार्टी सड़क पर भी उतरेगी व पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने तक खामोश नहीं बैठेगी।

