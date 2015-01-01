पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Bihar Siwam Road Accident Update; One Killed As Bike Bus Road Accident Today In Bihar Siwan Raghunathpur

सड़क हादसा:सीवान में सांड से टकराया बाइक सवार, गिरा तो तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कुचला, हुई मौत

सीवानएक घंटा पहले
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।
  • एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर बाजार जा रहे थे तीनों युवक
  • घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने किया एसएच 57 जाम

सीवान में ट्रक से कुचलकर बाइक सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। दोनों का इलाज चल रहा है। घटना रघुनाथ प्रखंड के आदमपुर हाई स्कूल के पास एसएच 57 पर घटी। शनिवार को संठी गांव से तीन युवक एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर बाजार जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान हाई स्कूल के पास हाइवे पर एक सांड से बाइक की टक्कर हो गई। बाइक सवार तीनों युवक फेंका गए। इसी क्रम में दरौली की ओर जा रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सड़क पर गिरे एक युवक को कुचल दिया। जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। ट्रक का चालक और खलासी ट्रक को छोड़कर फरार हो गया।

घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने घायलों अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। जहां डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान रघुनाथपुर प्रखंड के संठी गांव निवासी किसनाथ राम के पुत्र मिथुन राम 18 के रूप में हुई है। जबकि घायलों में पप्पू राम और सूरज राम शामिल हैं। घटना से आक्रोशित परिजनों और स्थानीय लोगों ने एसएच 57 को जाम कर दिया। मृतक के परिजन प्रशासन मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही रघुनाथपुर प्रखंड के बीडीओ संतोष कुमार मिश्रा और थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार प्रभाकर दलबल मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा बुझाकर शांत करवाया। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। बीडीओ ने मृतक के परिजनों को सरकारी सहायता के रूप में 4 लाख रुपए का चेक और 20 हजार रुपए नगद प्रदान किया।

