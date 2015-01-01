पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bodh Gaya Road Accident News; One Killed, Two Injured As Truck Tanker Road Accident Today In Bihar Bodh Gaya University Gate Accident In Bihar Cities

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैंकर ने तीन को कुचला:बोधगया यूनिवर्सिटी गेट पर टैंकर ने डिवाइडर को तोड़कर मारी टक्कर; एक की मौत, दो घायल

गया26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गया में एक टैंकर डिवाइडर तोड़ कर रोड के इस पार आ गया और तीन लोगों को कुचलते हुए निकल गया। इसमें साइकिल सवार एक युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि दो अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि युवक हवा में उछलते हुए औंधे मुंह जमीन पर गिरा और उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना बोधगया यूनिवर्सिटी गेट के पास की है। मृतक की पहचान प्रह्लाद मिस्त्री के रूप में की गई है। सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस वहां पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि प्रह्लाद मिस्त्री की धम्म बोधि मंदिर के सामने एक वेल्डिंग की दुकान है। गुरुवार की शाम को वह यूनिवर्सिटी गेट पर चाय पीने के लिए साइकिल से जा रहा था। इसी बीच एक अनियंत्रित टैंकर डिवाइडर तोड़ते हुए रोड के इस पार आ गई और प्रह्लाद के साइकिल में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इससे प्रह्लाद हवा में उछलते हुए औंधे मुंह सड़क पर गिर पड़ा। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना में टैंकर ने दो अन्य लोगों को भी रौंदते हुए निकल गई। इसके बाद चालक टैंकर के साथ फरार हो गया लेकिन बाद में पुलिस ने उसे करमोनी के पास पकड़ लिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने जब देखा तो घायलों को नर्सिंग होम ले गए, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है। फिलहाल उनकी पहचान नहीं हो सकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकल से खुलेंगे स्कूल; जबलपुर में 33% स्टूडेंट्स बुलाए जाएंगे, ग्वालियर में ऑड-ईवन फॉर्मूला - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें