पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • One Lane Of Gandhi Bridge Closed And Large Number Of People Failed To Go Home To Celebrate Chhath.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

30 किमी तक महाजाम:गांधी सेतु का एक लेन बंद और बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के छठ मनाने घर जाने से ट्रैफिक फेल

पटना/बिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महाजाम
  • एक लाख से अधिक लोग कराहते रहे
  • गांधी सेतु से दनियावां तक लगी वाहनों की कतार

गांधी सेतु का एक लेन बंद करने और छठ मनाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लाेगाें के अपने घर जाने की वजह से गांधी सेतु से लेकर दनियावां तक मंगलवार काे सुबह से करीब 30 किलाेमीटर तक एनएच के दाेनाें लेन पर जाम लग गया।

सिपारा से लेकर जीराे माइल तक भी वाहनाें के पहिये थम गए। मीठापुर व बांकीपुर बस स्टैंड से करीब 1000 बसें 5 से 6 घंटे देर से खुलीं। लाेग बस में बैठे रहे और खुलने का इंतजार करते रहे। गांधी सेतु से लेकर भद्रघाट के पास बने पीपापुल भी वाहनाें की कतार लग गई।

पूर्व सीएम मांझी भी जाम में फंसे रहे

पू्र्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी और उनके सुरक्षाकर्मियाें के वाहन भी बाइपास पर जाम में फंस गए। पूर्व सीएम पटना से अपने गांव महकार जा रहे थे। किसी तरह उन्हें 40 मिनट के बाद जाम से निकाला गया।

प्रशासन ने नहीं की थी तैयारी

निर्माण का काम शुरू हाेने से पूर्वी लेन बंद कर दिया। पश्चिमी लेन से ही वाहनाें की आवाजाही हाे रही थी। संभावित जाम से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने कोई तैयारी नहीं की थी।

1000 बसें 6 घंटे देर से खुलीं मीठापुर, बांकीपुर बस स्टैंड से

2 बजे रात सोमवार से ही बाइपास पर लग गई थी वाहनों की लंबी कतार

8 घंटे लगे बंका घाट से पटना पहुंचने में, सिपारा से जीरो माइल तक हाल बेहाल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें