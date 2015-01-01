पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Operated Stones And Took Out Kidney; Patient's Claimed On Private Clinic In Patna, Police Arrived, Investigation Started

धोखाधड़ी !:ऑपरेशन में किडनी निकालने का आरोप लगा पटना के अस्पताल में हंगामा, पुलिस पहुंची, जांच शुरू

पटना6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना के निजी अस्पताल पर मरीज के मरीजन ने लगाया किडनी निकालने का आरोप।
  • बेगूसराय के छात्र ने अस्पताल पर लगाया गंभीर आरोप
  • कंकड़बाग के अशोकनगर रोड नंबर 11 में एक निजी क्लीनिक का है मामला

कंकड़बाग के अशोकनगर के रोड नंबर 11 स्थित एक निजी क्लीनिक पर किडनी निकालने का आरोप लगा है। बेगूसराय के रहने वाले मरीज ने आरोप लगाया है कि वह अस्पताल में पथरी का ऑपरेशन कराने के लिए भर्ती हुआ था, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उसकी किडनी ही निकाल ली। बुधवार को परिजनों ने अस्पताल पर हंगामा किया है। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच-पड़ताल कर रही है। थानेदार का कहना है कि अभी कोई लिखित आवेदन नहीं मिला है। अगर मिलता है तो मुकदमा दर्ज करते हुए वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। किडनी निकाली गई है या नहीं यह मेडिकल जांच में ही पता चलेगा।

पेट में दर्द पर अस्पताल में हुआ था भर्ती
बेगूसराय के रहने वाले पीड़ित मरीज रज्जा के परिजनों का कहना है कि उसे कुछ दिनों से पेट में दर्द हो रहा था। डॉक्टरों को दिखाया पथरी की शंका हुई। जब अल्ट्रासाउंड कराया गया तो पेट में पथरी होने की पुष्टि हुई। परिजनों का कहना है कि दो दिन पूर्व कंकड़बाग के अशोकनगर रोड नंबर 11 में स्थित अस्पताल पहुंचा और उसे वहां भर्ती कर लिया गया।

बड़ा सवाल यह है कि कैसे पता चला निकल गई किडनी
ऑपरेशन के बाद ही परिजन हंगामा मचाने लगे। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया है कि डॉक्टरों ने ऑपरेशन कर बाईं तरफ से किडनी निकाल ली है। मरीज उसी अस्पताल में भर्ती है, जहां ऑपरेशन कराया गया था। ऐसे में सवाल है कि जब कहीं कोई जांच नहीं हुई तो कैसे किडनी निकालने की जानकारी हुई। परिजनों ने किडनी निकालने की बात पर जब हंगामा करना शुरू किया तो आसपास के लोग भी इकट्‌ठा हो गए।

