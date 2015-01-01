पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेना को मिले 22 जांबाज अफसर:OTA गया के पासिंग आउट परेड में नहीं बुलाये गए अफसरों के अभिभावक, बेटे को देश के नाम समर्पित करने का नहीं दिखा भावुक लम्हा

गया21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
OTA गया में पासिंग आउट परेड के दौरान सेना के नए अफसर।
  • इसबार एकेडमी के अफसरों ने नए सैन्य अपसरों के कंधे पर बैज लगाया
  • प्रशिक्षु कंपनी गुरेज को प्रतिष्ठित चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ बैनर प्रदान किया गया

OTA गया में पासिंग आउट परेड के दौरान नए सैन्य अफसरों के सेना में अफसर बनने का गर्व उनके चेहरे पर स्पष्ट झलक रहा था। गया ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी ने इस बार ट्रेनिंग पूरा कर चुके 18 वीं बैच से सेना को 22 कमीशन अफसर दीये। कोरोना की वजह से इस बार पासिंग आउट सेरेमनी में किसी भी अफसर के अभिभावक को नहीं आमंत्रित किया गया था। इस वजह से बैज लगाने के दौरान जो भावुक क्षण देखने को मिलते थे, वह इस बार नहीं दिखे। बैज लगाने का जिम्मा अफसरों के अभिभावकों को दिया जाता है। इसे बड़े गर्व के साथ अभिभावक अपने बेटे के कंधे पर लगाते हैं। ऐसा माना जाता है कि हमने अपना बेटा आज से देश के लिए सौंप दिया, लेकिन इस बार एकेडमी के अफसरों ने नए सैन्य अफसरों के कंधे पर बैज लगाया।

OTA गया में पासिंग आउट परेड करते सेना के जवान।
OTA गया में पासिंग आउट परेड करते सेना के जवान।

परेड में दिखा सेना का जोश
कैडेट्स के द्वारा प्रस्तुत परेड सैन्य अधिकारी, गणमान्य लोगों व प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रहे प्रशिक्षुओं के परिवार के सदस्यों को रोमांचित कर रहा था। निरीक्षण अधिकारी कमांडेंट ले.जनरल सुनील श्रीवास्तव का स्वागत OTA गया के डिप्टी कमांडेंट ब्रिगेडियर संदीप मोहला ने किया। प्रशिक्षण के दौरान सभी क्षेत्रों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रशिक्षु कंपनी गुरेज को प्रतिष्ठित चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ बैनर प्रदान किया गया। निरीक्षण अधिकारी ने प्रशिक्षण के दौरान अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले कैडेट्स को पुरस्कृत किया।

OTA गया के पासिंग आउट परेड में करतब दिखाते जवान।
OTA गया के पासिंग आउट परेड में करतब दिखाते जवान।

OTA गया ने दिये 18 वीं बैच से सेना को 22 कमीशन अफसर
गया ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी में इस बार ट्रेनिंग पूरा कर चुके 18 वीं बैच से सेना को 22 कमीशन अफसर दीये। कमीशन प्राप्त होनेवाले अफसर शनिवार को पासिंग आउट परेड का हिस्सा बने, जिसमें पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह, मेमोरियल सर्विस व पिपिंग सेरेमनी जैसे कार्यक्रम हुए। 22 कमीशन अफसरों में इन्फेंट्री, आर्म्ड कोर, मेग्नाइज्ड इन्फेंट्री, सिग्नल्स, एयर डिफेंस, आर्मी सब्स, आर्मी ऑर्डिनेंस कंपनी में क्रमश एक-एक और असम रायफल्स में 15 कमीशन प्राप्त होने वाले अफसर शामिल थे।

पासिंग आउट परेड में प्रदर्शन करते सेना के जवान।
पासिंग आउट परेड में प्रदर्शन करते सेना के जवान।

सात्विक शेयोपुरी को गोल्ड मेडल सहित 7 अवार्ड
कमीशन प्राप्त होने वाले सैन्य अफसर सात्विक शेयोपुरी को (तिथवाल कंपनी) मेरिट में प्रथम (टीईएस व बीएमटी एईजी) आने पर गोल्ड मेडल सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने पर 7 अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं दिशांत कुमार (तिथवाल कपनी) को सिल्वर मेडल सहित 4 अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। इसके अलावा तिथवाल कंपनी के अश्वनी मल्लिक को ब्रांज मेडल सहित दो अवार्ड मिले। कमिशन प्राप्त अफसर आर्यन बलहारा (कालीधर कंपनी) को बेस्ट घुड़सवारी सहित दो अवार्ड, फिजिकल ट्रेनिंग में अनिकेत कुमार (तिथवाल कंपनी), वेपन ट्रेनिंग में बेहतर करने वाले कॉमडेट मेडल सहित दो अवार्ड और निंगथौजम तोम्बा सिंह (खेतारपाल बटा.) को अवार्ड से समानित किया गया।

OTA गया में पासिंग आउट परेड करते सेना के जवान।
OTA गया में पासिंग आउट परेड करते सेना के जवान।

अमन व संदीप को मिला फायरिंग में गोल्ड मेडल
बेसिक मिलिट्री ट्रेनिंग (फायरिंग में) अमन कुमार परागी(तिथवाल कं) व संदीप कुमार(गुरेज कं) को फायरिंग में संयुक्त रूप से गोल्ड मेडल अवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं ऋषभ कुमार को (तिथवाल कं) सिल्वर और प्रदीप्ता शाहू (गुरेज कंपनी) व शक्ति त्रिपाठी (कालीधर कं) को संयुक्त रूप से ब्रांज मेडल मिला। वहीं कैंप में बेस्ट GC के लिए कमीशन सैन्य अफसर गुरुमयूम केनेडी शर्मा व ब्रीजीथ पीके को भी अवार्ड मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें