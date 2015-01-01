पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधियों को घेरकर मारना चाहते हैं पप्पू:JAP अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने कहा- पुलिस-नेता मिले हुए, नहीं संभल रहे अपराधी तो हमें दें छूट

पटना36 मिनट पहले
दरभंगा लूटकांड पर बयान देते जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव।
  • सरकार से पूछा-दोषी पदाधिकारियों को सस्पेंड या बर्खास्त क्यों नहीं किया गया
  • एक सप्ताह के भीतर पटना से अपहृत राजेश की बरामदगी की मांग की

जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने दरभंगा ज्वेलरी शॉप में 7 करोड़ की लूट मामले पर सरकार और पुलिस प्रशासन दोनों को आड़े हाथों लिया है। JAP अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने स्पष्ट रूप से कह दिया कि पुलिस-नेता दोनों मिले हुए हैं। इनसे अपराधी नहीं संभल रहे तो हमें छूट दे दें। दरभंगा में लूट के शिकार अलंकार ज्वेलर्स के मालिक पवन कुमार लाठ से मिलने पहुंचे पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि वे चाहते हैं कि अपराधियों को घेर कर मार दें, लेकिन कानून इसकी इजाजत नहीं देता है। पप्पू यादव ने अपराधियों को चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि बिहार के सारे अपराधी किसी मैदान में एक साथ जुट जाएं और उनके साथ दो-दो हाथ कर लें। इसके लिए वे तैयार हैं।

दरभंगा लूटकांड में प्रशासन की मिलीभगत
पप्पू यादव ने दरभंगा की लूट की घटना पर कहा कि इसमें प्रशासन की मिलीभगत है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर लूटे गए गहने और कैश बरामद नहीं होते हैं तो यह समझ लेना चाहिए कि ये संपत्ति प्रशासन के लोगों और कुछ छुटभैये नेताओं के बीच बंट चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों और नेताओं की संपत्ति की जांच की जानी चाहिए और उन्हें फिनिश किया जाना चाहिए। पप्पू यादव ने सवाल खड़ा किया कि घटना के इतने दिनों बाद अगर पुलिस इस मामले का उद्भेदन नहीं कर पाई है तो इसके लिए दोषी पदाधिकारियों को सस्पेंड या बर्खास्त क्यों नहीं किया गया।

पूरे बिहार को बंद कराएगा जाप
उन्होंने कहा कि अगर एक सप्ताह के भीतर पटना से अपहृत राजेश की बरामदगी नहीं हुई और दरभंगा में लूटी गई संपत्ति बरामद नहीं की गई तो वे पहले पटना और दरभंगा और उसके बाद पूरे बिहार को बंद करेंगे। वे सरकार की नाकामी को जनता के बीच लाएंगे।

