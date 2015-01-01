पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Pappu Yadav Said On Darbhanga Looting; He Wants To Surround And Kill Criminals In Bihar

पप्पू यादव की बिहार के अपराधियों को चुनौती:दरभंगा लूटकांड पर जाप सुप्रीमो पप्पू यादव बोले-'मैं चाहता हूं कि बिहार के सारे अपराधी किसी मैदान में जुटकर हम से कर लें दो-दो हाथ'

दरभंगा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जाप सुप्रीमो पप्पू यादव।
  • सरकार से पूछा-दोषी पदाधिकारियों को सस्पेंड या बर्खास्त क्यों नहीं किया गया
  • एक सप्ताह के भीतर पटना से अपहृत राजेश की बरामदगी की मांग की

जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पप्पू यादव ने दरभंगा ज्वेलरी शॉप में 7 करोड़ की लूट के मामले पर बेहद तल्ख बयान दिया है। लूट के शिकार अलंकार ज्वेलर्स के मालिक पवन कुमार लाठ से मिलने पहुंचे पप्पू यादव ने कहा कि वे चाहते हैं कि अपराधियों को घेर कर मार दें, लेकिन कानून इसकी इजाजत नहीं देता है। पप्पू यादव ने अपराधियों को चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि बिहार के सारे अपराधी किसी मैदान में एक साथ जुट जाएं और उनके साथ दो-दो हाथ कर लें। इसके लिए वे तैयार हैं।

दरभंगा लूटकांड में प्रशासन की मिलीभगत
पप्पू यादव ने दरभंगा की लूट की घटना पर कहा कि इसमें प्रशासन की मिलीभगत है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर लूटे गए गहने और कैश बरामद नहीं होते हैं तो यह समझ लेना चाहिए कि ये संपत्ति प्रशासन के लोगों और कुछ छुटभैये नेताओं के बीच बंट चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों और नेताओं की संपत्ति की जांच की जानी चाहिए और उन्हें फिनिश किया जाना चाहिए। पप्पू यादव ने सवाल खड़ा किया कि घटना के इतने दिनों बाद अगर पुलिस इस मामले का उद्भेदन नहीं कर पाई है तो इसके लिए दोषी पदाधिकारियों को सस्पेंड या बर्खास्त क्यों नहीं किया गया।

पूरे बिहार को बंद कराएगा जाप

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर एक सप्ताह के भीतर पटना से अपहृत राजेश की बरामदगी नहीं हुई और दरभंगा में लूटी गई संपत्ति बरामद नहीं की गई तो वे पहले पटना और दरभंगा और उसके बाद पूरे बिहार को बंद करेंगे। वे सरकार की नाकामी को जनता के बीच लाएंगे।

