  • Patients Face Problems For Screening Of COVID In PMCH, Test One, But Counter Three, Patients Keep Wandering In The Hospital

कोविड जांच के लिए गणेश परिक्रमा:टेस्ट एक, लेकिन PMCH में काउंटर 3, न बोर्ड न कोई संकेत, नमूना देने के लिए 2 किलोमीटर पैदल चलते हैं मरीज

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
PMCH में कोविड जांच के लिए कहीं कोई बोर्ड नही, एक मरीज की 3 काउंटर पर दौड़ने के बाद होती है जांच।
  • पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में जांच के लिए आने वाले मरीज झेल रहे व्यवस्था का दर्द
  • एक जांच के लिए मरीजों को पूरा अस्पताल भटकना पड़ता है

सरकार कोविड की जांच को लेकर काफी गंभीर है। अधिक से अधिक लोगों को जांच कराने की योजना बनाई जा रही है, लेकिन पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में तो जांच के लिए आने वालों को गणेश परिक्रमा करनी पड़ रही है। एक जांच के लिए मरीजों को पूरा अस्पताल भटकना पड़ता है। कोविड जांच की व्यवस्था एक जगह नहीं की गई है, इससे जांच के लिए दो किलोमीटर दौड़ना पड़ता है।

ऐसी व्यवस्था में वापस लौट जाते हैं मरीज
कोरोना जांच के लिए पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में व्यवस्था काफी जटिल है। मरीजों को पहले पर्ची कटाने के लिए भटकना पड़ता है। टाटा वार्ड के पास कोने में रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर बनाया गया है। यहां कोई साइन बोर्ड नहीं है, जिससे मरीज काफी भटकने के बाद यहां पहुंच पाते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के बाद मरीजों को फ्लू नंबर लेना पड़ता है, इसके लिए भी मरीजों को काफी भटकना पड़ता है। फ्लू नंबर के लिए पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में ART सेंटर के पास काउंटर बनाया गया है। किसी तरह भटक कर मरीज यहां से फ्लू नंबर ले लेता है तो अब सैम्पल का कलेक्शन कहां लिया जाएगा, इसके लिए भटकना पड़ता है।

न कहीं पर बोर्ड और ना मरीजों को कोई बताने वाला

कोरोना जांच के लिए PMCH में कहीं कोई बोर्ड नहीं लगाया गया है और ना ही कोई बताने वाला है। कोरोना की जांच का नाम सुनते ही गार्ड भी संबंधित मरीज से दूरी बना लेते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने और फ्लू नंबर लेने के साथ मरीजों को सैम्पल देने तक में दो किमी पैदल भटकना पड़ता है। सैम्पल के लिए पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में दो काउंटर बनाए गए हैं। एक कैंटीन के पास और दूसरा NCC कार्यालय के पास। दोनों जगह न कोई बोर्ड लगा है और ना ही कोई संकेत है, जिससे मरीज आसानी से वहां पहुंच सकें।

पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में हर दिन 11 सौ मरीज
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज का आंकड़ा बताता है कि यहां हर दिन 1100 मरीजों की कोरोना जांच होती है। इन सभी मरीजों को भटकना पड़ता है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज की व्यवस्था ही ऐसी है कि मरीजों को यहां से राहत नहीं मिल पाती है। गांव-देहात से आने वाले मरीजों को तो और समस्या हो जाती है। कोरोना का नाम सुनते हर कोई दूरी बना लेता है और बात करने को तैयार नहीं होता है। ऐसे में जांच के लिए आने वाले मरीज को बोर्ड या संकेत नहीं होने के कारण काफी भटकना पड़ता है।

प्रिंसिपल भी मरीजों की परेशानी पर गंभीर नहीं

इस संबंध में पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के प्रिंसिपल डॉ विद्यापति चौधरी भी गंभीर नहीं हैं। उनका कहना है कि मरीज तो खुद से ही जांच केंद्र ढूंढ लेते हैं। साइन बोर्ड के सवाल पर उनका कहना है कि अब तो कोरोना का मामला पुराना हो गया है। सबको पता है कहां जांच होती है। व्यवस्था में सुधार के बजाए प्रिंसिपल का गैर जिम्मेदाराना बयान बड़ा सवाल खड़ा करता है।

