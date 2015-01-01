पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna, Bihar Winter Weather Forecast Update; What Will Be The Temperature This Winter In Patna?

बढ़ रही ठंड:पटना में मौसम ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, नवंबर में 12 साल बाद न्यूनतम तापमान 9.4 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अगले 36 घंटे तक तापमान में और गिरावट हो सकती है।
  • 2008 में 9.5 तक पहुंचा था न्यूनतम तापमान, दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से पड़ने लगेगी कड़ाके की ठंड
  • सोमवार को गया बिहार में सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा, 7.4 रहा न्यूनतम तापमान

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक बिहार में हवा का दो सिस्टम सक्रिय है। बिहार के तटवर्ती क्षेत्रों में जहां उत्तर पूर्वी हवा सक्रिय है वहीं दक्षिण हिस्से में उत्तरी पश्चिमी हवा के सक्रिय होने से पारे में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज हो रही है। सोमवार को नवंबर माह में पारे ने जहां पटना में 12 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, वहीं गया प्रदेश का सबसे ठंडा शहर रहा।

9.4 डिग्री रहा पटना का न्यूनतम तापमान
सोमवार को गया सबसे ठंड रहा जहां न्यूनतम तापमान 7.4 पहुंच गया वहीं पटना में पारा 9.4 पहुंच गया जिससे 12 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा। पटना में 12 साल बाद पारा 9.4 पहुंचा है, वर्ष 2008 के नवंबर माह में पटना का न्यूनतम तापमान 9.5 आया था।

36 घंटे बाद 1 से 3 डिग्री तक बढ़ेगा तापमान
मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अगले 36 घंटे तक तापमान में और गिरावट हो सकती है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि तापमान में गिरावट 36 घंटों तक दिखाई देगी, उसके बाद दक्षिणी हिस्से में उत्तरी पूर्वी हवा के सक्रिय होने से अधिकतम के साथ न्यूनतम तापमान में भी 1 से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की वृद्धि हो सकती है। इससे कुछ राहत मिल सकती है।

27 नवंबर से और गिरेगा तापमान
मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि 27 नवंबर से फिर तापमान में गिरावट हो सकती है। प्रशांत महासागर में ला निना सक्रिय होने से दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह के बाद से कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान है। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि ला निना के सक्रिय होने के बाद ठंडी व बर्फीली हवाएं पहाड़ी क्षेत्र से होते हुए मैदानी हिस्सों में पहुंचती हैं। इससे गलन का एहसास होता है।

