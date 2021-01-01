पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar
  Patna Weather Update, Cold Wave News; Nitish Kumar Bihar Government Issued Alert

कड़ाके की ठंड से कांपा पटना:धुंध और कोहरे के साथ बफीर्ली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई कनकनी, बिहार सरकार ने जारी किया अलर्ट

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
कोल्ड डे का खतरा आने वाले 24 घंटे तक रहेगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोल्ड डे का खतरा आने वाले 24 घंटे तक रहेगा।
  • रविवार को भी नहीं मिलेगी पटना में मौसम में राहत
  • बिहार में लुढ़का पारा, सामान्य से नीचे पहुंचा अधिकतम तापमान

पटना में कोल्ड डे जारी है। उत्तर पश्चिम से चल रही बफीर्ली हवाओं ने कनकनी बढ़ा दी है। कोल्ड डे का खतरा आने वाले 24 घंटे तक रहेगा। शनिवार को पटना सहित राज्य के अधिकांश भागों में हवाओं के कारण ठंड काफी बढ़ गई है। सुबह से कोहरे का प्रकोप रहा। धुंध के कारण भी मौसम में काफी नमी है और उस पर हवाएं भारी पड़ रही हैं। मौसम विभाग ने तो रविवार को भी लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया है। एक फरवरी तक अभी मौसम में कोई बदलाव के आसार नहीं दिख रहे है। शनिवार को बिहार सरकार ने अलर्ट जारी किया है। आपदा विभाग को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वह हालात पर नजर रखें और ठंड से बचाव को लेकर तैयारी की जाए।

24 घंटे बाद भी कोल्ड डे से राहत नहीं

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि आने वाले 24 घंटे में भी मौसम में राहत नहीं होगी। रविवार को भी कोल्ड डे रहेगा। कोहरा और धुंध के कारण कनकनी भी बढ़ेगी। बफीर्ली हवाओं का अटैक ऐसे लोगों को बीमार करने वाला है। इस लेकर मौसम विभाग ने लोगों को सावधान किया है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि अगले 24 घंटे में अधिकतम तापमान भी सामान्य से और नीचे जा सकता है।

शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश का भी असर

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि शुक्रवार को बिहार के कई भागों में हुई बारिश का असर शनिवार को देखा गया है। पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश से बिहार तक उच्च दबाव का एक रेज लाइन गुजर रहा है, जो राज्य के उपर शुष्क और ठंडी उत्तर पश्चिम हवाओं के प्रवाह को बाधित कर रहा है। इस कारण से भी मौसम में अचानक से बदलाव हुआ है। रात के तापमान में तो कोई विशेष बदलाव नहीं है लेकिन अधिकतम तापमान के सामान्य से नीचे जाने के कारण ठंड बढ़ी है। बिहार और झारखंड के पूर्वी हिस्सों में नमी युक्त हवा का प्रवाह काफी असर डाल रहा है।

सामान्य से नीचे जा रहा है तापमान

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से नीचे है जिस कारण से ठंड का प्रभाव बढ़ रहा है। शनिवार की सुबह पटना का न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री रहा जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री रहा। अधिकतम तापमान के सामान्य से नीचे जाने और हवाओं के दबाव से मौसम बिगड़ता जा रहा है। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि अधिकतम स्थानों पर अधिकतम तापमान अपने सामान्य स्तर से नीचे बना हुआ है।

बिहार के दक्षिण पश्चिमी भाग में अधिक है ठंड

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि बफीर्ली हवाओं के कारण शनिवार को राज्य के दक्षिणी पश्चिमी भागों में ठंड का प्रकोप अधिक बना हुआ है। हवा के प्रवाह का पैटर्न भी बदला है जिससे अब रविवार को भी ऐसे ही कोल्ड डे का मौसम बना रहेगा।

