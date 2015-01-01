पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा में सख्ती:अब तक शुरू नहीं हुई पटना में मास्क चेकिंग, पहले दिन ही जिला प्रशासन के दावों की खुली पोल

पटना6 मिनट पहले
तारामंडल के पास से बिना मास्क लगाए ही गुजरते दिखे साइकिल सवार, यहां पर कोई चेकिंग भी नहीं दिखी।
  • आज से शुरुआत होने वाली थी एक महीने तक चलने वाले जांच अभियान की
  • धनुकी मोड़ से लेकर कुम्हरार, कांटी फैक्ट्री रोड मोड़, राजेंद्र नगर, आयकर गोलंबर पर नहीं दिखी चेकिंग

ऐसा लगता है कि पटना जिला प्रशासन हवा में ही सख्ती बरतने की बात करता है। मंगलवार से पूरे राजधानी में मास्क चेकिंग अभियान के शुरुआत किए जाने की घोषणा की थी। यह ऐलान सोमवार की शाम किया गया था।

कहा गया था जांच अभियान पूरे पटना शहर में चलेगा। मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के खिलाफ पूरी सख्ती बरती जाएगी। बिना मास्क पहने पकड़े गए व्यक्ति से जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। बार-बार कोविड के तहत बनाए गए नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी, लेकिन पहले दिन ही सख्ती बरतने का दावे हवा के साथ बह गए।

शहर में सुबह से लेकर दोपहर तक किसी भी जगह पर मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलता हुआ नहीं दिखा। धनुकी मोड़, कुम्हरार, राजेन्द्र नगर ब्रिज के नीचे, एग्जीबिशन रोड चौराहा, डाकबंगला चौराहा, आयकर गोलंबर, बिहार म्यूजियम और बोरिंग रोड चौराहा पर इससे पहले मास्क और गाड़ियों की चेकिंग हुआ करती थी, लेकिन अभियान के पहले दिन इन जगहों पर कोई चेकिंग नहीं मिली।

बगैर मास्क पहने लोग धड़ल्ले से बेफिक्र होकर घूमते दिखे। उन्हें कोई रोकने टोकने वाला नहीं था। कुछ जगहों पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान मौजूद थे भी तो वो अपनी डेली वाले ड्यूटी में थे। उनकी नजर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था पर बनी हुई थी।

अब सवाल है कि जब चेकिंग नहीं होनी थी तो झूठा ऐलान जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से क्यों किया गया? सोमवार को पटना जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस ने एक बड़ा अभियान चलाने का ऐलान किया था, 24 नवंबर से पटना के मुख्य चौक-चौराहों पर मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जाएगा। अगले एक महीने तक रैंडमली अलग-अलग जगहों पर मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलता रहेगा।

