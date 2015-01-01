पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का खतरा ला रहीं ट्रेनें:वायरस के हॉट जोन से आने वाले यात्रियों की नहीं हो रही स्क्रीनिंग

पटना5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली से आने वाले यात्रियों की पटना जंक्शन पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग नहीं हुई।
  • कोरोना को लेकर बचाव का दावा दैनिक भास्कर की पड़ताल में फेल
  • पटना जंक्शन पर कोरोना प्रभावित शहरों से आने वालों की जांच नहीं

दिल्ली में कोरोना की रफ्तार से पूरा देश कांप रहा है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के भी होश उड़े हैं। एक बार फिर देश में कोरोना के कहर का खतरा बना है, लेकिन बिहार इससे बेखबर है। दैनिक भास्कर की पड़ताल में इसका खुलासा हुआ है। देश के कोरोना प्रभावित हॉट शहरों से आने वालों की यहां कोई स्क्रीनिंग नहीं हो रही है। हवाई और रेल के साथ सड़क मार्ग से आने वालों की कोई निगरानी नहीं है। छठ में हजारों लोग बिहार आए और किसी की स्क्रीनिंग नहीं हुई। यह लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है।

पटना जंक्शन पर नहीं दिखी टीम
दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने जब सोमवार को पटना जंक्शन की पड़ताल की तो कोरोना को लेकर कहीं भी गंभीरता नहीं दिखी। दिल्ली की ट्रेनों से उतरे यात्री बिना मास्क के बेखौफ दिखे, प्रशासन भी कोरोना को लेकर गंभीर नहीं दिखा। ना तो प्लेटफार्म पर इंट्री करने से पहले कोई जांच हो रही थी और ना ही ट्रेन से उतरकर बाहर आने वालों की। स्टेशन पर आने वालों के टिकट की जांच की औपचारिकता हो रही थी। इस काम में भी जो कर्मचारी लगे थे वह भी बिना मास्क के थे। गेट पर टिकट की जांच में लगे रेल कर्मियों से बात करने पर पता चला कि अब थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग का काम नहीं हो रहा है। हमसफर स्पेशल, पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस, संपूर्ण क्रांति स्पेशल, बीजीपी स्पेशल सहित अन्य ट्रेनों में की पड़ताल के लिए जिसमें दिल्ली से आने वाले यात्रियों की कहीं कोई स्क्रीनिंग नहीं हुई।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की जांच हवा हवाई
स्वास्थ्य विभाग का दावा है कि कोरोना काे लेकर वह गंभीर है, इस दावे के पीछे संक्रमण का मौजूदा आंकड़ा दिखाया जाता है। संक्रमण का ग्राफ काफी गिरा है, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग यह भूल गया है कि पहले फेज में भी जब दिल्ली में मामले बढ़ रहे थे तो बिहार में में दो चार केस आते थे। अचानक से जब प्रदेश में मामले बढ़े तो लोगों की हालत खराब हो गई। पटना की सिविल सर्जन डॉ विभा कुमारी का भी कोरोना को लेकर ऐसा ही दावा करती हैं।

छठ पर्व के दौरान हर दिन भरकर आती थी ट्रेनें
छठ पर्व के दौरान दिल्ली मुम्बई सहित अन्य कई कोरोना प्रभावित शहरों से आने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ गई थी। बस और फ्लाइट के साथ ट्रेन से भी अधिक संख्या में लोग आ रहे थे। इस दौरान भी कोरोना को लेकर कोई जांच या थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग नहीं की गई। इस बीच त्योहार के सीजन में भी कोरोना की जांच काफी कम हुई है।
ईस्ट सेंट्रल जोन में चल रहीं 229 ट्रेनें
ईसीआर के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजेश कुमार का कहना है कि जोन में कुल 229 ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इसमें स्पेशल के साथ पूजा को लेकर विशेष ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं। इनमें दिल्ली, मुम्बई के साथ अन्य बड़े स्टेशनों से आने वाली प्रमुख ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के सवाल पर उनका कहना है कि दिल्ली में स्क्रीनिंग हो रही है। सीपीआरओ का यह दावा है कि लेकिन पटना में ना तो आने और ना ही जाने वाले किसी भी यात्री की स्क्रीनिंग नहीं हो रही है।

ऐसे बढ़ सकता है कोरोना का खतरा
दिल्ली या अन्य कोरोना प्रभावित शहरों से आने वाले यात्री अगर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं और मास्क भी नहीं लगा रहे हैं तो बड़ा खतरा है। पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में कोविड विभाग के नोडल अफसर डॉ पीएन झा के साथ संक्रमितों का इलाज करने वाले अन्य डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि संक्रमण जहां प्रभावी है, वहां से आने वालों को लेकर सावधानी होनी चाहिए। ऐसे लोग पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में चलते हैं तो खतरा और भी है। संक्रमण में सबसे जरूरी सावधानी और बचाव ही है।

