  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna Coronavirus New Cases Update; IGIMS Medical Sciences Students Test Positive For COVID 19

IGIMS के 4 मेडिकल स्टूडेंट कोरोना पॉजिटिव:क्लास के लिए रोज जा रहे थे कॉलेज, निदेशक बोले- ऑनलाइन चल रही थी पढ़ाई

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • IIT मद्रास में 104 स्टूडेंटस हो गए थे संक्रमित
  • IGIMS के स्टूडेंट्स में दहशत का माहौल

IGIMS ( इंदिरा गांधी आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान) के 4 मेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। 1 दिसंबर से यहां क्लास शुरू हुई थी, जिसके बाद स्टूडेंट नियमित आ रहे थे। कोरोना पॉजिटिव छात्र फिलहाल होम आइसोलेशन में हैं लेकिन वह जांच की रिपोर्ट आने से पहले रेगुलर क्लास में शामिल हो रहे थे। हालांकि, IGIMS के निदेशक डॉ. एन आर विश्वास स्टूडेंट्स के क्लास आने की बात को नकार रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी ऑनलाइन क्लास चल रही थी लेकिन छात्रों के अनुसार चारों छात्र क्लास में शामिल होने कॉलेज आ रहे थे। निदेशक द्वारा जारी नोटिफिकेशन पर ही 1 दिसंबर से क्लास शुरू की गई थी। अब कई विभागों ने तो कोरोना के खतरे को लेकर क्लास लेने से मना कर दिया है। मांग की जा रही है कि क्लास के पहले सभी छात्रों की कोरोना जांच कराई जाए।

IGIMS में पढ़ रहे छात्रों में कोरोना को लेकर दहशत है। वह क्लास जाने से घबरा रहे हैं। अब छात्र मांग कर रहे हैं कि क्लास की व्यवस्था ऑनलाइन ही की जाए नहीं तो समस्या बढ़ जाएगी। इससे पहले IIT मद्रास में भी ऐसी लापरवाही हुई जिसके बाद वहां कोरोना का बम फटा था। 104 स्टूडेंट्स ऐसे ही क्लास के कारण कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे। बाद में IIT को ही बंद कराना पड़ा था। यहां 7 दिसंबर से क्लास की गई थी।

फीजियोलॉजी डिपार्टमेंट ने की जांच की मांग

फीजियोलॉजी डिपार्टमेंट ने संस्थान के चार स्टूडेंट्स के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद अब सभी छात्रों की कोरोना जांच कराने की मांग की है। बताया जा रहा है कि विभाग कोरोना के खतरे को लेकर क्लास लेने से बच रहा है। स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या भी अब कम हो रही है। संस्थान से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि MBBS में 80-90 स्टूडेंट्स की क्लास चलती थी। संक्रमित छात्र किसके संपर्क में आए, कौन-कौन संक्रमण की जद में आया, इसकी जांच नहीं हो पाई है।

पहले दिया क्लास का आदेश, अब बोल रहे ऑनलाइन होती थी पढ़ाई

IGIMS के निदेशक डॉ. एन आर विश्वास ने आदेश जारी किया था कि 1 दिसंबर से MBBS की कक्षाएं नियमित चलेंगी लेकिन जब कोरोना का मामला आया तो अब निदेशक का कहना है कि ऑनलाइन ही क्लास चल रही थी। अगर इस गंभीर मामले को छुपाया गया और कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग नहीं कराई गई तो कोरोना का बड़ा खतरा होगा।

