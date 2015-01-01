पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटरी से उतरी कोरोना गाइडलाइन:पटना जंक्शन पर इंट्री के वक्त नहीं दिखी कतार, बगैर मास्क वालों को रोकने-टोकने वाला कोई नहीं

पटना39 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अमित जायसवाल
टिकट काउंटर पर कई लोग लाइन में लगे तो थे, पर दो गज की दूरी के नियम की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे थे।
  • किसी भी गेट पर इंट्री करते वक्त पैसेंजर्स की नहीं होती है थर्मल स्कैनिंग, मशीन में खत्म मिला सैनिटाइजर
  • रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर एक-दूसरे से सटकर खड़े थे टिकट लेने आए लोग, नहीं दिखी RPF-GRP की टीम

कोरोना की सारी गाइडलाइन हवा में ही है। रेलवे में इसकी धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही हैं, किसी भी स्तर पर इसका पालन नहीं हो रहा। गुरुवार को दैनिक भास्कर की टीम करीब 2 घंटे तक ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे के सबसे बड़े स्टेशन पटना जंक्शन पर थी। इस दौरान स्टेशन का सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया, इंट्री के सभी गेट, प्लेटफॉर्म, रिजर्वेशन काउंटर, ईस्ट और वेस्ट फूट ओवरब्रिज, करबिगहिया की ओर नया और पुराना इंट्री प्वाइंट, पार्सल ऑफिस और रिजर्वेशन काउंटर के नीचे बना हुए वेटिंग हॉल को पूरी तरह से खंगाला गया। कोरोनाकाल में पटना जंक्शन पर रेलवे की तरफ से बरती जा रही लापरवाही हैरान कर देने वाली थी। रेलवे की ओर मिलने वाली प्रेस रिलीज, विज्ञापनों और मोबाइल पर मैसेज के जरिए भेजी जाने वाली गाइडलाइन की बातें धरातल पर कहीं नहीं दिखीं। रेलवे के अधिकारी हों या स्टाफ, RPF या GRP की टीम, इनमें से कोई भी न तो यात्रियों को लाइन में लगवाती दिखी न ही मास्क की चेकिंग करती दिखी।

ट्रेनों की स्थिति जानने के लिए लोग खड़े तो थे लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर रहे थे।
ट्रेनों की स्थिति जानने के लिए लोग खड़े तो थे लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर रहे थे।

सामने में आईं चार ट्रेनें
सुबह के 10:40 बज रहे हैं। पटना जंक्शन पर नई दिल्ली जाने वाली श्रमजीवी एक्सप्रेस के आने का वक्त है। यह ट्रेन 10 मिनट लेट आई। इसके कुछ देर बाद सहरसा से आने वाली राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस पहुंची। एक घंटे बाद यह ट्रेन सहरसा के लिए चली भी गई। इसके बाद कटिहार इंटरसिटी और ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल भी एक-एक कर आई। एक नंबर प्लेटफॉर्म पर एर्नाकुलम एक्सप्रेस भी अपने निर्धारित समय पर खुलने के लिए लग गई थी। इन सभी ट्रेनों में कई यात्रियों ने सफर किया, लेकिन स्टेशन कैंपस में इंट्री के वक्त कोरोना जांच के लिए इनकी कहीं कोई लाइन लगी नहीं मिली। कोविड की कहीं कोई जांच नहीं हो रही थी।

हमें ही कोरोना कहने लगते हैं
स्टेशन के गेट नंबर 2 पर दो महिला चेकिंग स्टाफ मिलीं जो सिर्फ ट्रेन पकड़ने आ रहे पैसेंजर्स के टिकट को देख रही थीं और उनके PNR को नोट कर रही थीं। दोनों स्टाफ ने कैमरे पर तो कुछ नहीं बोला, लेकिन बिना कैमरे के कहा कि वे अकेले कुछ नहीं कर सकतीं। ड्यूटी के वक्त उनके साथ किसी तरह की सुरक्षा नहीं होती है। इसलिए वो कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करवा पाने में खुद को असमर्थ बताने लगीं। दोनों महिलाओं की मानें तो कई बार यात्री उन्हें ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव कहने लगते हैं। गेट नंबर 3 और करबिगहिया में मेन इंट्री प्वाइंट पर चेकिंग स्टाफ बैठे तो थे, लेकिन वो भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन को फॉलो नहीं करवाते दिखे।

बगैर मास्क के और एक-दूसरे से सटकर खड़े मिले लोग
रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर टिकट लेने के लिए लोगों की लंबी लाइन लगी हुई थी। लोग एक-दूसरे से सटकर खड़े थे। कई ऐसे लोग भी थे, जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं पहना था। पर, इन्हें रोकने और टोकने वाला कोई नहीं था। यहां भी RPF और GRP या रेलवे के अधिकारी, स्टाफ नहीं मिले। इसी तरह का हाल गेट नंबर तीन के पास बने पूछताछ काउंटर का था। ट्रेनों की स्थिति जानने के लिए कई लोग लाइन में लगे तो थे, पर दो गज की दूरी के नियम की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे थे।

स्टेशन से बाहर निकलने के लिए ईस्ट फुट ओवरब्रिज पर यात्रियों की भीड़ जमा हो गई।
स्टेशन से बाहर निकलने के लिए ईस्ट फुट ओवरब्रिज पर यात्रियों की भीड़ जमा हो गई।

ईस्ट फुट ओवरब्रिज पर थम गए थे कदम
पहले कटिहार इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस और चंद मिनटों बाद ब्रह्मपुत्र मेल पटना जंक्शन पहुंच गई। अब स्टेशन से बाहर निकलने के लिए ईस्ट फुट ओवरब्रिज पर यात्रियों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। सभी एक-दूसरे के शरीर को टच कर के चल रहे थे। बाहर निकलने के लिए भी किसी प्रकार की कहीं कोई लाइन नहीं लगवाई गई थी। इस भीड़ में भी कई लोग बगैर मास्क के थे।

हर कोई नहीं कराता अपने लगेज का सैनिटाइजेशन
कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलाव रोकने के लिए रेलवे ने एक प्राइवेट एजेंसी को स्टेशन आने वाले यात्रियों के लगेज को सैनिटाइज करने की जिम्मेदारी दे रखी है। हर एक लगेज पर 10 रुपया वसूला जाता है। जब स्टेशन में इंट्री के लिए कहीं कोई लाइन ही नहीं लगती तो जाहिर सी बात है कि हर यात्री का लगेज भी सैनिटाइज नहीं होता है। इस बात की पुष्टि लगेज सैनिटाइज मशीन के ऑपरेटर विशाल ने भी की। पटना जंक्शन पर यह व्यवस्था 1 अक्टूबर से चालू है। जल्द ही गेट नंबर 4 और करबिगहिया मेन गेट पर भी चालू होने वाली है। विशाल के अनुसार अब तक एक दिन में अधिकतम 14 हजार लगेज को सैनिटाइज किया गया है, लेकिन हर पैसेंजर अपने लगेज को सैनिटाइज नहीं करवाता।

इन नियमों को मानने के लिए कहती है रेलवे
ट्रेन से सफर करने वाले यात्रियों के मोबाइल पर मैसेज भेजकर रेलवे कोविड के नियमों का पालन करने को कहती है। यात्रियों को ट्रेन रवाना होने से 90 मिनट पहले स्टेशन पहुंचने को कहा जाता है। ट्रेन के एसी कोच में चादर और कंबल नहीं मिलेगा, इसके बारे में बताया जाता है। मोबाइल में आरोग्य सेतु एप डाउनलोड करने को कहा जाता है। ट्रेन के अंदर और स्टेशन पर हर वक्त मास्क लगाने का निर्देश दिया जाता है।

जुर्माने का प्रावधान नहीं
इस मामले पर ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे के CPRO राजेश कुमार से बात की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर व्यवस्था कमजोर है तो उसे दुरुस्त किया जाएगा, लेकिन इसमें यात्रियों को भी रेलवे का सहयोग करना होगा। खुद को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए मास्क का इस्तेमाल करना होगा। रेलवे में बगैर मास्क पकड़े जाने पर जुर्माना का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। RPF की टीम बड़ी स्क्रीन के जरिए बगैर मास्क वालों की मॉनिटरिंग करती रहती है। बगैर मास्क वाले यात्रियों को टोका जाता है।

