पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:पटना सिटी से सटे सबलपुर में फायरिंग से दहला इलाका, 1 की मौत के बाद मॉब लिंचिंग में 2 को मार डाला

पटना30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक की मौत के बाद गुस्साई भीड ने दो अन्य लोगों को मार डाला। (सांकेतिक इमेज)
  • पटना के नदी थाना के तहत सबलपुर इलाके का है मामला, सबसे पहले जितेंद्र कुमार नाम के युवक को मारी गई थी गोली।
  • विरोध में मुन्ना दास और उसके साथी को पीट-पीट कर लोगों ने कर दी हत्या, पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटी है पुलिस

पटना के ग्रामीण इलाके में एक बड़ी वारदात हो गई है। जुआ खेल रहे जुआरियों का आपस में विवाद हो गया। इसके बाद एक पक्ष ने पिस्टल निकाल कर ताबड़तोड़ गोली चला दी। गोली लगने से एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस घटना से गांव के लोग गुस्से में आ गए। वारदात स्थल पर गांव के लोगों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई। इसके बाद भीड़ ने गोली चलाने वाले और उसके साथी की पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी।

पीट-पीट कर की हत्या
हत्या और मॉब लिंचिंग की यह घटना पटना के नदी थाना के तहत सबलपुर इलाके की है। इस वारदात से इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है। वारदात बुधवार की देर रात की है। गोली मारकर जिस शख्स की हत्या की गई, उसका नाम जितेंद्र कुमार था। इसे गोली मुन्ना दास नाम के एक व्यक्ति ने मारी थी। गुस्साए गांव वालों ने मुन्ना दास और उसके साथी की पीट-पीट कर जान ले ली। रात के अंधेरे में ही दोनों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा था।

क्या बोले एसपी कांतेश मिश्रा
मामले की जानकारी नदी थाना की पुलिस को रात में ही हो गई थी। जिसके बाद पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची भी। लेकिन तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी थी। पटना के ग्रामीण एसपी कांतेश मिश्रा के अनुसार शुरुआती जांच में पता चला कि जितेंद्र, मुन्ना दास सहित कई लोग एक जगह पर बैठकर रात में जुआ खेल रहे थे। उसी दौरान किसी बात को लेकर जितेंद्र और मुन्रा के बीच विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद ही ये बड़ी वारदात हो गई। पोस्टमार्टम के लिए तीनों की लाश को भेज दिया गया है। पूरे मामले की जांच चल रही है। मॉब लिंचिंग में मारे गए मुन्ना दास के साथी की अभी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसरकारी नियंत्रण से चलेंगे नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन जैसे OTT प्लेटफॉर्म; क्या वेब सीरीज पर भी चलेगी सेंसर की कैंची? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें