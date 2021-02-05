पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BDO पर जानलेवा हमले में 2 गिरफ्तार:पटना के घोसवरी ब्लॉक की BDO कामिनी देवी ने सरपंच समेत 5 लोगों पर दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी, फोड़ा गया था सिर

प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंची BDO कामिनी देवी। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंची BDO कामिनी देवी।
  • महिला BDO के ऊपर गुरुवार को चैंबर के बाहर लोगों ने किया था हमला
  • BDO की पिटाई के बाद घोसवरी प्रखंड मुख्यालय में अभी भी तनाव

पटना के घोसवरी ब्लॉक में महिला BDO के ऊपर जानलेवा हमला मामले में दो आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की गई है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी मनोज कुमार से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। बीडीओ कामिनी देवी ने एक सरपंच समेत पांच लोगों पर नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। उन्होंने जानलेवा हमला करने, जमकर पिटाई करने, सरकारी वाहन में तोड़-फोड़ करने के साथ सरकारी मोबाइल की चोरी का भी गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। BDO की पिटाई के बाद घोसवरी प्रखंड मुख्यालय में अभी भी तनाव कायम है।

चैंबर से बाहर निकलने पर हमला
घोसवरी ब्लॉक में महिला BDO कामिनी देवी के ऊपर गुरुवार को जानलेवा हमला किया गया था। उनका बाल खींचा गया था, फिर इस कदर मारा गया कि BDO सिर फट गया। गंभीर हालत में उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। चैंबर से बाहर निकलने के दौरान हमला हुआ था। पहले से ही करीब 20 लोग साजिश के तहत वहां मौजूद थे। कामिनी देवी को कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद ड्राइवर और गार्ड ने बचाया।

क्या था मामला
दरअसल, कुर्मीचक पंचायत में प्रहलादपुर पैक्स अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव होना है। इसके लिए घोसवरी ब्लॉक कार्यालय में तीन लोगों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया था। नामांकन दाखिल करने वालों में पहले से अध्यक्ष रहीं सुनीता कुमारी, बलराम यादव और अखिलेश यादव शामिल हैं। आज हुई स्क्रूटनी में BDO ने सुनीता कुमारी का नामांकन पास कर दिया, जबकि बलराम यादव और अखिलेश यादव के नामांकन को अयोग्य करार देते हुए रद्द कर दिया था। जिन दो उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन रद्द किया गया था, उनके समर्थक BDO के चैंबर बाहर इकठ्ठा हो गए थे। सभी BDO पर सुनीता कुमारी से प्रेरित होकर उनका नामांकन पास करने व बाकियों का रद्द करने का आरोप लगा रहे थे। इसी बीच BDO जब अपने चैंबर से बाहर निकलीं तो गाड़ी पर चढ़ने के क्रम में तीन-चार लोगों द्वारा अचानक हमला कर उनके साथ हाथापाई और मारपीट की गई थी।

रसीद दिखाने पर अड़ गई थी BDO
एक पंचायत पर एक पैक्स बनता है। इसमें अध्यक्ष के साथ 9 सदस्य कार्यकारिणी में शामिल होते हैं। इसमें वोटिंग का अधिकार सदस्य और सह सदस्यों के पास होता है। खेती करने वाले किसान इसके सदस्य होते हैं। सदस्य बनने के लिए को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक में 11 रुपए का चालान जमा करना पड़ता है। जिन दो लोगों का नामांकन अध्यक्ष पद के लिए रद्द किया गया उनके सदस्यों की रसीद नहीं थी। कल से ही BDO रसीद देखने के लिए अड़ी हुई थी। रसीद को लेकर राज्य सरकार की तरफ से ही एक आदेश जारी किया गया था।
क्या है पैक्स का रोल
वर्तमान समय में पैक्स का रोल काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। पैक्स के माध्यम से ही किसानों से बिहार में धान और गेंहू की खरीद की जाती है। साथ ही इसी माध्यम से किसानों को खाद उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। इसका कार्यकाल पूरे 5 साल का होता है। समय पूरा होने पर इसका चुनाव होता है।

