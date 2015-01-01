पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Patna High Court Advocate Gets Two Different Corona Test Reports : Bihar Coronavirus Cases

जांच के घेरे में कोरोना जांच:सरकारी अस्पताल में पॉजिटिव, प्राइवेट में कोरोना निगेटिव हो गए पटना हाईकोर्ट के वकील

पटना9 मिनट पहले
पटना में कोरोना की दो जांच रिपोर्ट में अलग-अलग नतीजे आने से संशय की स्थिति बन गई है।
  • दो तरह की जांच रिपोर्ट से जांच पर उठ रहे सवाल
  • मामला पटना हाईकोर्ट में ले जाएंगे पीड़ित वकील

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। कोरोना की जांच रिपोर्ट ही जांच के घेरे में आ गई है। पटना हाईकोर्ट के एक अधिवक्ता की दो जांच रिपोर्ट ने बड़ा सवाल खड़ा कर दिया है। सरकारी अस्पताल में उनकी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आती है और प्राइवेट पैथोलॉजी लैब की रिपोर्ट में वह निगेटिव बताए जाते हैं। अब इन दो जांच रिपोर्ट में वह खुद उलझ गए हैं। समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं या फिर निगेटिव। इस घटना से वह मानसिक रूप से काफी परेशान हैं और मामले को पटना हाईकोर्ट में ले जाने की बात कह रहे हैं।

पॉजिटिव से ऐसे निगेटिव हो गए अधिवक्ता

पटना हाईकोर्ट के अधिवक्ता संजीव कुमार मिश्रा रोहतास के काराकाट के रहने वाले हैं। कोरोना की आशंका पर उन्होंने 2 नवंबर को बिहार सरकार के सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल एलएनजेपी राजवंशी नगर में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराकर नमूना दिया। अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि दोपहर लगभग साढ़े 12 बजे उनका नमूना आरटी-पीसीआर जांच के लिए लिया गया। बताया गया कि जांच रिपोर्ट 72 घंटे में आयेगी। आरटी-पीसीआर की रिपोर्ट बताए समय पर नहीं आई तो अधिवक्ता ने अस्पताल के निदेशक को फोन किया। काफी प्रयास के बाद मोबाइल पर रिपोर्ट आई, जिसमें बताया गया कि वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। 4 नवंबर को रिपोर्ट मिलते ही वह परेशान हो गए और भाग कर पटना के बुद्ध मार्ग स्थित एक निजी पैथ लैब में गए। वहां उसी आरटी-पीसीआर के लिए 1500 रुपए जमा किए। जांच का नमूना लिया गया। 5 नवंबर को जब रिपोर्ट आई तो चौंक गए। उन्हें समझ में ही नहीं आ रहा था कि क्या हो गया। रिपोर्ट में उन्हें कोरोना निगेटिव बताया गया।

एक ही मरीज की दो रिपोर्ट अलग-अलग कैसे

अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि एक ही मरीज की दो अलग-अलग जगह की गई जांच की रिपोर्ट भिन्न-भिन्न आने का मामला काफी गंभीर है। इससे वह काफी परेशान हैं। इसकी शिकायत भी विभाग के अधिकारियों को मोबाइल पर कर चुके हैं। इस दो दिन में उन्हें पता भी नहीं था कि वह पॉजिटिव हैं या निगेटिव। कोई दवा भी नहीं खायी और दो जांच केंद्रों में अलग-अलग रिपोर्ट आ गई। उन्हें विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि जांच ऐसी हो सकती है। कौन सी जांच सही है, इसका कुछ पता नहीं चल रहा है। अधिवक्ता का कहना है कि इस गंभीर मामले को पटना हाईकोर्ट में ले जाएंगे। दो रिपोर्ट आने से जांच ही जांच के दायरे में है।

