रुपेश मर्डर का पुलिस कर रही खुलासा:चोरी की बाइक से रुपेश की कार टकराई थी, इसी मारपीट के गुस्से में की कन्हाई नगर में हत्या की रची साजिश

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
12 जनवरी को हुई थी रुपेश सिंह की हत्या। - Dainik Bhaskar
12 जनवरी को हुई थी रुपेश सिंह की हत्या।
  • मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया था
  • रुपेश सिंह को उनके अपार्टमेंट के सामने अपराधियों ने गोलियों से छलनी कर दिया था

12 जनवरी की शाम राजधानी पटना में सचिवालय से 500 मीटर दूर इंडिगो के स्टेशन हेड रुपेश सिंह का मर्डर कैसे-क्यों हुआ, पुलिस इसका खुलासा कर रही है। एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि हत्या की सूचना आने के बाद तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद एसआईटी की टीम का गठन किया गया था। इस मामले में 50 से अधिक लोगों से पूछताछ की गई। SIT, CID और FSL की टीम ने मिलकर जांच की। रुपेश सिंह अपने अपार्टमेंट के सामने अपराधियों की गोलियों से छलनी कर दिए गए थे।

क्या कह रहे हैं SSP उपेंद्र शर्मा

  • फिर कुछ देर के लिए ऑन हुआ और फिर रांची में ओपन हुआ घटना के पहले डेढ़ बजे से मोबाइल बंद था,
  • जांच के दौरान एड्रेस रामकृष्णा नगर और कन्हाई नगर मिला
  • घर की पहचान होने के बाद पहले बाइक और फिर उससे उसका मोबाइल नंबर मिला कन्हाई नगर कॉलनी में बाइपास पर अंडर पास है, भूतनाथ होते हुए अलका कॉलोनी भी गया था
  • इसमें एक व्यक्ति दिखा, जो कभी झोला और सामान लेकर आता जाता दिखा इसके 50 मीटर के दायरे में 10 घर था, 11 और 12 जनवरी की इलाके के सभी सीसीटीवी को खंगाला गया
  • चारों अपराधी दोनों अपराधी 2:29 में कन्हाई नगर से निकले थे
  • आरोपी चितकोहरा से पंजाबी कॉलोनी होते हुए बाइपास पर लारा पेट्रोल पंप से तेल भरवाया था
  • इसके बाद फोर्ड हॉस्पिटल के पीछे पूर्वी कन्हाई नगर कॉलोनी से निकले थे
  • दो बाइक से 4 अपराधी आए थे
  • दो अपराधी अपाची और दो पल्सर पर सवार थे
  • अपार्टमेंट में गाड़ी के घुसते ही पहले अपाची घुसती है, फिर पल्सर घुसती है

भास्कर इस घटना के बाद लगातार हर एंगल को सबसे पहले सामने लाता रहा है। बुधवार को पुलिस 1 अपराधी को सामने लाकर अपनी थ्योरी बताने जा रही है। जैसे ही पुलिस इस मामले में जानकारी देगी, यह खबर अपडेट होने लगेगी। और, इसके साथ ही हम अब तक सामने आए हर एंगल की भी हकीकत बताएंगे।

आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।
आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।

कई टीमें एक साथ काम कर रही थीं
रुपेश सिंह मर्डर केस में अबतक टेंडर, रोडरेज, प्रेम-प्रसंग, एयरपोर्ट पार्किंग विवाद जैसे एंगल सामने आ चुके हैं। पुलिस मुख्यालय ने इस केस की जांच में स्पेशल इन्वेस्टिगेटिव टीम (SIT) को लगाया था। इसके अलावा स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (STF), क्राइम इन्वेस्टिगेशन डिपार्टमेंट (CID) के साथ साक्ष्यों पर काम के लिए फॉरेंसिंक (FSL) टीम को भी लगाया गया था।

इसी कार से घर लौट रहे थे रुपेश सिंह, तभी मारी गई थी गोली।
इसी कार से घर लौट रहे थे रुपेश सिंह, तभी मारी गई थी गोली।

मुख्यमंत्री का गुस्सा सुर्खियों रहा था
रुपेश मर्डर केस का खुलासा करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया था, लेकिन पुलिस आज पूरे 22 दिनों के बाद 1 अपराधी को लेकर इस घटना का खुलासा करने जा रही है।

