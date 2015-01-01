पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Patna Local News Update : Security Guard Killed, Stab Marks On Body More Than Two Times

पटना:सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की हत्या, शरीर पर दो से अधिक बार मिले धारदार हथियार से वार के निशान

पटना16 मिनट पहले
  • पटना के रूपसपुर इलाके की है वारदात, बुक डिपो में करता था काम
  • वारदात के बाद सकते में परिवार, आसपास के सीसीटीवी को खंगाल रही है पुलिस

राजधानी में एक सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की हत्या कर दी गई है। उसके शरीर पर दो से अधिक बार तेज व धारदार हथियार से वार किए जाने के निशान मिले हैं। हत्या का यह मामला पटना के रूपसपुर इलाके का है। मौत के घाट उतारे गए सिक्योरिटी गार्ड का नाम अखिलेश कुमार था। यह मामला तब सामने आया, जब वारदात स्थल पर सोमवार को ड्यूटी बदलने के टाइम दूसरे गार्ड पहुंचे।

दरअसल, मूल रूप से पालीगंज के रहने वाले 50 साल के अखिलेश कुमार रूपसपुर में किसान मैरेज हॉल के पास स्थित विद्यार्थी बुक इंटरप्राइजेज लिमिटेड के डिपो में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड थे। रविवार की रात उनकी नाइट ड्यूटी थी। उनकी हत्या कब और किसने की? यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। पहली बार लाश को ड्यूटी चेंज करने के टाइम पहुंचे दूसरे गार्ड ने देखा था। फिर कंपनी के अधिकारियों और पुलिस को बताया गया। रूपसपुर थानेदार के अनुसार शुरुआती जांच में कुछ साफ नहीं हो पाया है।

वारदात के सामने आने के बाद से परिवार सकते में है। अपने बयान में परिवार ने किसी के ऊपर शक जाहिर नहीं किया है। बावजूद इसके पुलिस की जांच अपने स्तर पर चल रही है। वारदात स्थल के आसपास में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला जा रहा है। रात के वक्त डिपो के अंदर कौन-कौन लोग मौजूद थे? इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।

