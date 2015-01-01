पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिना मास्क बिल्कुल न निकलें:सावधान, पटना में कोरोना गाइडलाइन लगातार तोड़ी तो पुलिस दर्ज कर सकती है एफआईआर

पटना43 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार से बगैर मास्क के पकड़े जाने पर पटना पुलिस सख्त कार्रवाई करने वाली है।
  • राजधानी में कल से चलेगा एक महीने का स्पेशल जांच अभियान
  • भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों के साथ ही गाड़ियों पर होगी सख्त नजर

दिल्ली, गुजरात और राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों ने सभी राज्य की सरकारों को परेशान कर दिया है। कई राज्य की सरकारों ने अपने यहां नाइट कर्फ्यू भी लागू कर दिया है। साथ ही कई प्रकार की एडवाइजरी भी जारी कर दी है। इसी कारण एहतियात के तौर पर पटना जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस ने एक बड़ा अभियान चलाने का ऐलान कर दिया है। कल यानी मंगलवार से बगैर मास्क के पकड़े जाने पर पटना पुलिस सख्त कार्रवाई करने वाली है। बिना मास्क के सड़क पर घूमते या गाड़ी चलाते हुए पकड़े जाने पर वैसे लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस न सिर्फ कार्रवाई करेगी बल्कि उनसे जुर्माना भी वसूल करेगी।

हालांकि बिहार में जुर्माने की रकम काफी कम है। बिना मास्क वालों से 50 रुपया ही जुर्माना के रूप में वसूल किया जाएगा, लेकिन एक बात पटना के प्रभारी एसएसपी अमरकेश दारपीनेनी ने स्पष्ट कर दी है कि कोविड की वजह से बनाए गए नियमों को लगातार तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस अपने बयान पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर सकती है।

आईपीसी की धारा 188 और डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट की धाराओं के तहत लगातार नियम तोड़ने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। वैसे लोगों की पहचान कर उन्हें जेल भी भेजा जा सकता है। 24 नवंबर से पटना के तमाम भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों और चौक-चौराहों पर पटना पुलिस किसी भी वक्त चेकिंग लगा सकती है। अगले एक महीने तक रैंडमली अलग-अलग जगहों पर मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलता रहेगा। इसलिए जरूरी है कि लोग अपने घरों से निकलने से पहले मास्क लगाकर जरूर निकलें, कोविड के तहत बनाए गए नियमों का पालन करें।

