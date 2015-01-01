पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna Municipal Corporation App, City Of Patna App, Corruption In Registering Complain, Garbage Not Removed By PMC Staff

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिकायत सुलझाने में फर्जीवाड़ा:समस्या का समाधान होता नहीं, पटना नगर निगम के एप पर आ जाता मैसेज- आपकी समस्या सुलझ गई

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना समाधान कागजों में ही हो रहा शिकायतों का निस्तारण
  • स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण रैकिंग के प्रमाणपत्र वितरण के दौरान खुली पोल

नगर निगम में शिकायतों का बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा चल रहा है। आप कोई भी शिकायत कर रहे हैं उसपर समाधान करने के बजाए कागजों में ही निस्तारित कर दिया जा रहा है। इस बड़े फर्जीवाड़े की पोल नगर निगम के स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की रैंकिंग जारी करने के खुली। जिन लोगों को स्वच्छता की रैंकिंग सूची में नंबर एक पर पाया गया उन्हीं लोगों ने इस पर सवाल उठाए हैं। रविवार को 10 से अधिक मामले आए हैं।

नगर आयुक्त ने खुद पकड़ा मामला
नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा ने खुद शिकायत का फर्जीवाड़ा पकड़ा है। उनका कहना है कि कागजों में ही शिकायतों का निस्तारण किया जा रहा है। नगर आयुक्त से कई लोगों ने रविवार को भी शिकायत की है, कहा है कि शिकायत के लिए जो एप बनाया गया है उसपर शिकायत करने के बाद भी कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

दर्जनों लोगों ने की शिकायत
पटना नगर निगम ने पटना स्मार्ट सिटी एप तैयार किया है। नगर निगम का दावा है कि इसमें कोई भी नागरिक शिकायत करता है तो उसका तेजी से निस्तारण कर दिया जाता है। रविवार को नगर आयुक्त से दर्जनों लोगों ने यह शिकायत की है कि एप पर शिकायत करने पर कोई देखने तक नहीं आया और मैसेज आ गया कि शिकायत का निस्तारण कर दिया गया है।

शिकायत के बाद व्यवस्था बदलने की तैयारी
नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा ने कहा है कि ऐसी शिकायतें आ रही हैं जिनमें बिना समाधान के ही शिकायतों को क्लोज कर दिया जा रहा है। अब व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है कि शिकायत का निस्तारण करने वाले को संबंधित स्थान या समस्या की पहले की फोटो और समाधान के बाद की पोटो पोस्ट करनी होगी। आयुक्त ने आदेश दिया है कि अब शिकायतों की हर स्तर से निगरानी की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकमल हासन का मोदी से सवाल- कोरोना से लोगों की नौकरियां जा रहीं, नई संसद की क्या जरूरत? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें