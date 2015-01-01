पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna News Update : Cash Jewellery Worth Of 50 Lakhs Looted From Merchant Navy Officer Home

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

50 लाख की चोरी:पटना में अब शातिरों ने मर्चेंट नेवी में काम करने वाले शख्स के घर से उड़ाई कैश समेत 50 लाख की संपत्ति

पटना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर में हुई वारदात की जानकारी देती रजनी साह।
  • लगातार दूसरे दिन पटना में चोरी की वारदात आई सामने, नया मामला पटना के जनक किशोर रोड का
  • घर बंद कर अपने परिवार से मिलने गई थी रजनी रानी, आज वापस आने पर बदला हुआ मिला गेट पर लटका ताला

पटना में चोरी की वारदातें थम नहीं रही है। एक के बाद एक चोरी के बड़े मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। अब नया मामला पटना के जनक किशोर रोड का है। यहां पर एक घर में घुस कर चोरों ने कैश समेत 50 लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति पर अपना हाथ साफ कर दिया है। इस मामले के सामने आने के बाद से हर तरफ हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। जिस वक्त चोर घर के अंदर गए थे, उस दरम्यान परिवार का कोई भी सदस्य वहां मौजूद नहीं था। जिस घर में चोरी हुई, वो मर्चेंट नेवी में काम करने वाले सत्येंद्र साह का है। वो खुद यहां नहीं थे। वो इस वक्त देश से बाहर अपनी नौकरी पर थे। घर में उनकी पत्नी रजनी साह और परिवार के दूसरे सदस्य थे।

सोमवार की शाम रजनी अपने सास-ससुर से मिलने चली गई थीं। रात में वहीं ठहरीं। उन्होंने घर के मेन गेट को अच्छे से लॉक कर दिया था। मंगलवार की सुबह जब वो वापस लौटीं तो गेट पर ताला लटका तो था, लेकिन बदला हुआ था। इस बात का एहसास उन्हें तब हुआ, जब वो चाभी से ताला खोलने का प्रयास कर रही थीं। बदला हुआ ताला देखकर उनके होश उड़ गए। अनहोनी की आशंका को देख परिवार के दूसरे सदस्यों को कॉल किया। फिर पीछे के रास्ते से किसी तरह घर के अंदर घुसे। फिर अंदर का नजारा देख सबके होश उड़ गए। कमरे के अंदर का सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। अलमीरा का लॉक टूटा मिला। सामान निकालकर बेड और फर्श पर फेंके मिले। जब सबकुछ मिलाया गया तो घर में रखे 4 लाख कैश, डायमंड रिंग सहित 20 लाख की ज्वेलरी, टीवी व दूसरे कीमती सामान गायब मिले।

परिवार की मानें तो करीब 50 लाख रुपए की संपत्ति चोरी की गई है। मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर कदमकुआं थाना की पुलिस पहुंची। मामले की जांच की। सीसीटीवी की खोज में आसपास के एरिया को खंगाला। रजनी रानी के बयान पर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

रामकृष्णा नगर में हुए चोरी का नहीं मिला सुराग

राजधानी के अंदर चोरी की वारदातों में काफी तेजी आ गई है। एक के बाद एक नए वारदात सामने आ रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ पुलिस है कि हाथ पर हाथ धर कर बैठी हुई है। 19 नवंबर को रामकृष्णा नगर में चोरी का एक बड़ा मामला सामने आया था। खेमनीचक में रहने वाले विश्वजीत कुमार के घर में चोरों ने लाखों रुपए की ज्वेलरी समेत काफी सारे कीमती सामानों की चोरी की थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने एफआईआर नंबर 359/20 दर्ज किया था, लेकिन अब तक पुलिस शातिर चोरों तक पहुंच नहीं पाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें