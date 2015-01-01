पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाम से त्राहिमाम:सुबह 9 बजे से शाम तक हाइवे पर लगा रहा जाम, पटना सिटी की तरफ जाना हुआ दुश्वार

पटना13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांधी सेतु से लेकर दीदारगंज टॉल प्लाजा तक लगी रही ट्रकों की लंबी कतार, पूरी तरह से पैक रहा सर्विस लेन
  • रास्ता भटक रही हैं पीपा पुल से पटना आने वाली गाड़ियां, राजधानी के लोगों को जाम से हुई परेशानी

छठ पूजा के दौरान लगा महाजाम खत्म हो गया था। शुक्रवार से लेकर रविवार तक हाइवे पर पर कोई जाम नहीं था। सोमवार को राजधानी के अंदर अलग-अलग कई जगहों पर जाम मिला भी, लेकिन मंगलवार को एक बार फिर से पटना के हाइवे पर महाजाम वाली स्थिति देखने को मिली।

गांधी सेतु पर लगा ट्रकों का लंबा कतार जीरो माइल होते हुए दीदारगंज टॉल प्लाजा तक जा पहुंचा। सुबह 9 बजे से गाड़ियों के रफ्तार पर जो ब्रेक लगी, वो देर शाम तक जारी रही। हाइवे पर फतुहा की तरफ से पटना आने वाली गाड़ियां बुरी तरह से जाम में फंसी रही। इस जाम को कहीं कोई हटाने वाला नहीं था। पुलिस की टीम कही थी भी तो इनकी संख्या इतनी कम थी कि वो चाह कर भी कुछ नहीं कर सकते थे। हालात ऐसे हो गए थे कि हाइवे का सर्विस लेन भी पूरी तरह से ठप पड़ गया था। बचकर निकलने के चक्कर में टू व्हीलर वाले डिवाइडर पर चढ़ कर निकलने के चक्कर में थे, इस कारण स्थिति और भयावह हो गई।

वैशाली से आने वाली गाड़ियां भटक रही हैं रास्ता

मंगलवार को हाइवे के साथ-साथ शहर के अंदर भी भीषण जाम लगा हुआ था। अशोक राजपथ पर गाय घाट से पश्चिम दरवाजा और सुदर्शन पथ पर जाम की स्थित ऐसी बनी रही कि पटना सिटी की तरफ जाना दुश्वार हो गया। शहर के अंदर लगे जाम की वजह पीपा पुल का गाय घाट से भद्र घाट शिफ्ट किया जाना बताया जा रहा है। पीपा पुल के रास्ते वैशाली की तरफ से आने वाले अधिकांश गाड़ियों के ड्राइवर को रास्ते की जानकारी नहीं है। रास्ता भटकने की वजह से जाम लगता चला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें