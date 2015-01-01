पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CCTV में दिखे चावल कारोबारी भाई:गायब होने से पहले दोनों भाइयों ने लेडीज शॉल खरीदी थी, सड़क पर पीछे मुड़-मुड़ कर देख रहे थे

पटना10 मिनट पहले
राकेश कुमार गुप्ता (बाएं) और 35 साल के अमित कुमार गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो)।
  • 4 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी लापता दोनों भाइयों का अब तक नहीं मिला कोई सुराग
  • एसआईटी की जांच में मिली एक और सीसीटीवी फुटेज, शॉल खरीदते हुए दिखा राकेश कुमार गुप्ता

चावल का कारोबार करने वाले दो भाई अब तक लापता हैं। राकेश कुमार गुप्ता और अमित कुमार गुप्ता का शनिवार की देर शाम तक कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। ये दोनों कहां हैं? किस हाल में हैं? यह बात 4 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी नहीं पता चली। परिवार को भी इनकी असलियत का पता नहीं है। दोनों के गायब होने का रहस्य पूरी तरह से बरकरार है। राकेश और अमित के पिता समेत पूरा परिवार आस लगाए बैठा है कि पटना पुलिस जल्द से उनके लाडलों को सही सलामत खोज लाएगी। इस मामले में पटना पुलिस की एसआईटी लगातार जांच में जुटी है।

बुधवार को जब यह मामला सामने आया था तो उसके बाद नौबतपुर में कई जगहों के सीसीटीवी को पुलिस ने खंगाला था। इसमें आखिरी बार बाजार में लगे एक कैमरे की फुटेज मिली थी, जिसमें पैदल जाते और गुटखा खरीदते हुए दोनों भाई दिखे थे। अब एसआईटी के हाथ इससे आगे का फुटेज लगा है। जिसमें बड़ा भाई राकेश कुमार गुप्ता नौबतपुर बाजार के एक कपड़ा दुकान से लेडीज शॉल खरीदते हुए दिखा। उसके साथ छोटा भाई अमित भी था।

इस फुटेज के सामने आने के बाद एसआईटी ने उस दुकानदार से पूछताछ की है। कुछ देर की पूछताछ में पता चला कि वहां से एक शॉल राकेश ने खरीदा था। इसके बाद पैदल ही वहां से निकल गए। यह फुटेज 8 दिसंबर की शाम करीब 4 बजकर 57 मिनट का बताया जा रहा है। एक और सीसीटीवी फुटेज एसआईटी के हाथ लगी, जिसमें दोनों भाई पैदल जाते हुए दिख रहे हैं और बार-बार पीछे मुड़कर देख रहे हैं। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि उन दोनों को किसी के आने का इंतजार तो नहीं था?

इस मामले पर पटना के सीनियर एसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा से बात की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी टीम हर पहलू पर लगातार जांच कर रही है। अब तक कोई ठोस सुराग नहीं मिला है, लेकिन जल्द ही कोई न कोई लीड जरूर मिल जाएगी।

