पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पटना:मुंशी की गाड़ी का ड्राइवर ही था लूटेरों का साथी, तभी कुम्हरार ओवरब्रिज पर दिन दहाड़े लुट गए थे 7.71 लाख

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटना के अगमकुआं थाने के मामले में हुआ खुलासा
  • 17 अक्टूबर को बैंक जाते वक्त हुई थी वारदात

पटना के कुम्हरार रेल ओवरब्रिज पर 17 अक्टूबर को अपराधियों ने 7.71 लाख रुपया कैश लूटा था। पिस्टल और चाकू के बल पर दिनदहाड़े बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। वो भी उस वक्त जब कैश को बैंक में जमा करने के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था। चुनावी माहौल में हुई कैश लूट की इस वारदात ने सनसनी मचा दी थी। लेकिन वारदात के 16वें दिन पटना पुलिस ने इस मामले का खुलासा कर दिया है। तीन अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। प्रिंस कुमार, कृष्ण कुमार और बिट्टू कुमार इसमें शामिल थे। इन अपराधियों के पास से लूटे गए कैश में से 23 हजार 700 रुपया, वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया गया चाकू, पहना हुआ कपड़ा, बाइक और एक स्कूटी बरामद किया गया है।

दरअसल, लूटा गया कैश आलमगंज के तारा स्टोर का था। मुंशी अमरजीत बैग में कैश लेकर ड्राइवर बिट्टू के साथ फोर व्हीलर से कंकड़बाग स्थित बैंक में जमा करने के लिए निकला था। लेकिन ड्राइवर की पूरी प्लानिंग सेट थी। पटना सिटी के एसडीपीओ के अनुसार उनकी टीम को बिट्टू के ऊपर पहले से शक था। उसके ऊपर पूरी नजर रखी जा रही थी। जांच के क्रम में पता चला कि बिट्टू की दोस्ती जेल से छूटकर आए अपराधी कृष्ण कुमार से थी। इसी के आधार पर सबसे पहले ड्राइवर को पकड़ा गया। उससे सख्ती के साथ पूछताछ की गई। इसके बाद उसने सारा राज उगल दिया, फिर कृष्णा और उसके साथी को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें