पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna Police Stops Pushpam Priya At Income Tax Golambar : Bihar Assembly Election 2020

पुष्पम को पुलिस ने रोका:पटना के इनकम टैक्स गोलंबर पर पुलिस से तीखी बहस में उलझी पुष्पम प्रिया, वैशाली से पदयात्रा करते राजभवन जा रही थीं

पटना24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्लुरल्स पार्टी की सीएम उम्मीदवार पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी को पटना के इनकम टैक्स गोलंबर के पास पुलिस ने रोक दिया है। वे वैशाली से पदयात्रा करते हुए राजभवन जा रही थीं। इसी दौरान उन्हें रोका गया तो मौके पर तीखी बहस हो गयी। पुष्पम का कहना था कि वे अपने राघोपुर प्रत्याशी के लिए न्याय मांगने राजभवन जा रही हैं। उन्हें राज्यपाल से मिलकर बिहार में राष्ट्रपति शासन की मांग करनी है।

पुष्पम प्रिया काफी सारे लोगों के साथ हाजीपुर से ही पैदल पटना आईं। गांधी मैदान होते हुए आ रही थीं। पूरे रास्ते इन्हें किसी ने नहीं रोका। लेकिन कोतवाली थानेदार सुनील कुमार सिंह और उनकी टीम की नजर पुष्पम प्रिया व उनके साथ चल रही भीड़ के ऊपर गई। इसके बाद ही पुलिस ने इनलोगों को इनकम टैक्स गोलंबर पर रोक दिया। वहां से आगे बढ़ने नहीं दिया। इसके बाद मौके पर प्लुरल्स के लोगों ने हंगामा किया। थानेदार के अनुसार इनलोगों के पास राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करने की कोई परमिशन नहीं थी।

पुष्पम ने फेसबुक पर लिखा है - बुद्ध ने पाटलिपुत्र से वैशाली नाव में गंगा पार किया था तो पूरी मानवता को न्याय मिला था। आज मैं उसी माँ गंगा को वैशाली से पाटलिपुत्र पैदल पार कर रही। देखती हूँ बिहार को न्याय मिलता है या नहीं। जा रही महामहिम राज्यपाल के पास राष्ट्रपति शासन के लिए ताकि लोकतंत्र में लोगों का चुनाव हो भ्रष्ट तंत्र का नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें