पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेफ्टी की बात:पटना में पिछले धनतेरस की रात ज्वेलरी शॉप में लूट-हत्या हुई थी; इस बार शाम 3 बजे से देर रात तक निगरानी करेगी पुलिस

पटना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले साल धनतेरस की रात अपराधियों ने पटना में एक बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। भागवत नगर के एक ज्वेलरी शॉप से 9 लाख से अधिक की ज्वेलरी की लूट हुई थी। साथ ही शॉप मालिक कौशल किशोर की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। इस कांड की वजह से पूरी राजधानी में हड़कंप मच गया था। केस को सुलझाने और अपराधियों तक पहुंचने में पटना पुलिस के पसीने छूट गए थे। आज भी धनतेरस का दिन है। पिछले साल के कांड से सीख लेते हुए इस बार शहर के अंदर सुरक्षा के सख्त और कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

पटना पुलिस का दावा है कि उनके तरफ से बेहतर इंतजाम किया गया है, ताकि लोग अपने घरों से निकलकर सुरक्षित माहौल में खरीददारी कर सकें। एसएसपी उपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा के अनुसार पटना सिटी से लेकर दानापुर तक कड़ी निगरानी रखी जा रही है। खास तौर पर दोपहर बाद तीन बजे से लेकर देर रात एक बजे तक सभी थानों की टीम को अपने एरिया में विशेष चौकसी बरतने को कहा गया है। हर इलाके के ज्वेलरी शॉप और मेन मार्केट पर पुलिस अपनी पैनी नजर बनाए हुए है। थानेदारों को थाना स्तर पर अफसर और जवानों की 10-10 टीमें बनाई गई हैं। जो लगातार अपने इलाके में मॉनिटरिंग करती रहेगी। अलग से क्विक रिस्पांस टीम बनाई गई है। इसमें पटना सिटी एरिया में तीन, बाकरगंज में दो, बोरिंग रोड में दो, राजा बाजार में एक और दानापुर में एक क्यूआरटी लगाई गई है।

इसके अलावा सभी थाना को एक्स्ट्रा फोर्स उपलब्ध कराया गया है। ताकि धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली तक हर इलाके में विशेष चौकसी बरती जाए। राजधानी के बाकरगंज, स्टेशन से लेकर डाकबंगला चौराहा, राजा बाजार और बोरिंग रोड में भी हर पल नजर रखी जाएगी। सभी सिटी एसपी और एसडीपीओ भी अपने एरिया में घूमते रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें