भिड़ंत:पटना में खेत की मेड़ को लेकर हुआ विवाद, एक पक्ष की ओर फायरिंग में युवक मौत

बाढ़39 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • बेलछी थाना क्षेत्र के गनीचक गांव की घटना
  • गांव में हड़कंप, आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

पटना में खेत की मेड़ को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना बेलछी थाना क्षेत्र के गनीचक गांव की है, जहां दो पक्षों में मंगलवार को खेत की मेड़ को लेकर विवाद शुरू हुआ। विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि देखते ही देखते मारपीट शुरू हो गई। इसी दौरान एक पक्ष की ओर की गई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग में दूसरे पक्ष के एक युवक को गोली लग गई, जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

स्थानीय लोगों ने घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान अशोक यादव (45 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। दोनों पक्षों में तनाव है। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई।

पुलिस ने अनुसार शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज भेज दिया गया है। जमीन विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट हुई। इसी दौरान यह घटना घटी। आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। गांव में शांति व्यवस्था बहाल करने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात कर दिया गया है। घटना के बाद मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। परिजनों ने पुलिस से हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है।

