सड़क हादसा:पटना में एग्जीबिशन रोड चौराहे पर भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री की गाड़ी ने युवक को कुचला, हालत गंभीर

पटना41 मिनट पहले
घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने भाजपा के प्रदेश मंत्री की गाड़ी को रोक दिया और हंगामा करने लगे।
  • मोबिल का कार्टन लेकर पैदल जा रहा था युवक, पुलिस ने घायल को उसी गाड़ी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया
  • घटना से आक्रोशित लोग हंगामा करने लगे, गाड़ी के ड्राइवर के साथ की मारपीट

पटना में एग्जीबिशन रोड चौराहे पर भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री की गाड़ी ने एक युवक को कुचल दिया, जिसमें वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसी गाड़ी से घायल को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। गाड़ी में भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री पूनम शर्मा बैठी थीं।

इधर, घटना से आक्रोशित स्थानीय लोग भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री की गाड़ी को रोककर हंगामा करने लगे। कुछ लोगों ने गाड़ी के ड्राइवर के साथ मारपीट भी की। इस दौरान एग्जीबिशन रोड चौराहे पर जाम लग गया। लोगों को कहना था कि सोमवार दोपहर को भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री की गाड़ी तेज रफ्तार में आ रही थी, तभी मोबिल का कार्टन लेकर जा रहे युवक को कुचल दिया।

घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री के गाड़ी को रोक दिया।
घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत करवाया। इसके बाद जाम खत्म हुआ। पुलिस ने भाजपा की प्रदेश मंत्री की गाड़ी से ही घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। पुलिस के अनुसार मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

