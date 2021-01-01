पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीनेट की मीटिंग में 9 मुद्दों पर बातचीत:पटना विश्वविद्यालय की सीनेट मीटिंग में वित्त समिति के सदस्यों के लिए हुआ चुनाव, एकेडमिक डेवलपमेंट पर हुई चर्चा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीनेट की बैठक में सदस्यों ने डीडीई का मुद्दा भी उठाया। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीनेट की बैठक में सदस्यों ने डीडीई का मुद्दा भी उठाया।
  • विभिन्न विभागों के खोले जाने आदि विभिन्न मुद्दों पर विस्तार से सीनेट में चर्चा हुई
  • पटना विश्वविद्यालय के विकास को लेकर लिए गए कई फैसले

पटना विश्वविद्यालय सीनेट की मीटिंग पटना विश्वविद्यालय के सीनेट हाउस में कुलपति प्रोफेसर गिरीश कुमार चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में संपन्न हुई। इसमें कुल 9 एजेंडा था। इस मीटिंग में कुल 88 सीनेट सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। पूर्व कुलपति प्रोफेसर एलन राम तथा प्रोफेसर आर बीपी सिंह सभा के अंत तक मौजूद रहे।

सदस्यों को दी गई जानकारी
यह सीनेट कई मायने में पूर्व के सीनेट से भिन्न देखा गया। पहली बार सीनेट की बैठक इतने लंबे समय तक चला। कुलपति के अभिभाषण कुल 1 घंटे का था, जिसमें उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय के सभी कार्यकलापों का विस्तार से वर्णन किया तथा सदस्यों को सभी बिंदुओं से अवगत कराया। साथ ही अपने मिशन तथा विजन के बारे में सदस्यों को जानकारी दी। बजट भाषण प्रति कुलपति प्रोफेसर अजय कुमार सिंह के द्वारा दिया गया। सभी सदस्यों ने एक एक प्रस्ताव को ध्यानपूर्वक सुना। वार्षिक प्रतिवेदन प्रोफेसर एसबी लाल तथा अध्यादेश विनिमय तथा अन्य संशोधन का प्रस्ताव डॉक्टर नवीन कुमार आर्य ने रखा ।

सरकार से बातचीत करने के लिए अनुरोध
एकेडमिक काउंसिल के प्रस्तावों को अनुमोदन हेतु डॉक्टर मुरारी शरण मांगलिक ने रखा ।सभी प्रस्तावों को सदस्यों ने ध्वनिमत से पास कर दिया। इस सीनेट में सदस्यों ने कई विकास के प्रस्ताव तथा एकेडमिक डेवलपमेंट के विभिन्न समस्याओं के बारे में विस्तार से जानना चाहा। सुरक्षा एवं आधारभूत संरचना, विभिन्न विभागों के खोले जाने आदि विभिन्न मुद्दों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। डीडीई का मुद्दा मुख्य रूप से सदस्यों ने उठाया और उनके कर्मचारियों के समस्याओं के बारे में तथा उनके स्थाई समाधान के लिए सरकार से बातचीत करने के लिए कुलपति से आग्रह किया।

वित्त समिति के सदस्यों का हुआ चुनाव
कुलपति ने सभी सदस्यों के प्रश्नों को गंभीरता से सुना तथा उसके उचित समाधान का भरसक आश्वासन दिया। पहली बार वित्त समिति के सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव हुआ, जिसमें सुबोध कुमार, विजय कुमार सिंह तथा प्रोफेसर कामेश्वर पंडित निर्वाचित किए गए। अंत में धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पूर्व कुलपति प्रोफेसर आर बीपी सिंह के द्वारा दिया गया और डॉ सिंह ने कुलपति प्रोफेसर गिरीश कुमार चौधरी जी को सदन की कार्यवाही को सुचारू रूप से और इतने सिस्टमैटिक ढंग से चलाने हेतु विशेष बधाई दी। उन्होंने अंत में यह कहा कि पहली बार युवा सदस्यों ने बहुत ही विकासात्मक प्रश्न उठाए हैं ।यह पटना विश्वविद्यालय के विकास की दिशा को तय करने का एक मार्ग प्रशस्त हुआ है ।यह विश्वविद्यालय के लिए एक अच्छी बात है।

