हे छठी मइया:लोगों को अपनी ओर खींच रहा है पटना के उत्सव का गाना, कोरोना की वजह से हुई आर्थिक तंगी और छठ महापर्व पर है आधारित

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
उत्सव ने OTT पर रिलीज हुई बॉबी देओल की वेब सीरीज आश्रम में भी काम किया है।
  • गाने के जरिए छठी मइया से कोरोना से पहले का समय लौटाने की प्रार्थना की गई है
  • 2018 में छठ महापर्व पर पहला वीडियो सांग यूट्यूब पर अपलोड किया था

'उ हे समइया...' छठ महापर्व पर रिलीज हुआ एक वीडियो सांग है। इसे बीबीए की पढ़ाई कर रहे उत्सव श्रेय ने गाया है। उत्सव हैं तो पटना के कंकड़बाग के रहने वाले, लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से वे मुंबई में रह रहे हैं। म्यूजिक से लगाव रखने वाले उत्सव ने 2018 में छठ महापर्व के मौके पर ही अपना पहला वीडियो सांग यू ट्यूब पर जारी किया था जिसे एक लाख से अधिक लोगों ने देखा था।

आर्थिक तंगी से जोड़कर गाया है गाना

उत्सव ने अपना दूसरा वीडियो सांग मंगलवार को जारी किया है। खास बात यह है कि यह सांग छठ महापर्व के साथ ही कोरोना काल में हुई आर्थिक तंगी से जोड़कर गाया गया है। सांग का हर एक लाइन लोगों को अपनी तरफ काफी अट्रैक्ट कर रहा है। इसका संगीत काफी मधुर बना है। उत्सव ने OTT पर रिलीज हुई बॉबी देओल की वेब सीरीज आश्रम में बैक ग्राउंड म्यूजिक भी दिया है।

