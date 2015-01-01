पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:पीछे से आ रही कंटेनर की टक्कर से पिकअप पलटी तीन लोगों की मौत, 5 जख्मी

राघोपुर/सुपौल41 मिनट पहले
  • पिकअप पर सवार होकर तारापीठ से फुलपरास जा रहे थे सभी लोग

राघोपुरा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत धर्मपट्टी गांव के समीप एनएच-57 पर मंगलवार की सुबह एक पिकअप के पलट जाने से उस पर सवार चदरा का ड्रम बनाकर बेचने वाले 3 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। मृतकों में 18 वर्षीय मो. सरफुल, 40 वर्षीय मो. खीरो एवं 38 वर्षीय मो. जुलुम शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा पिकअप चालक सहित अन्य 5 लोग जख्मी हो गए। एक की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।

चालक जयदेव कुमार ने बताया कि पीछे से आ रही एक कंटेनर ने साइड से पिकअप में सटा दिया। जिससे पिकअप पलट गई। पिकअप पर कुल 8 लोग सवार थे। घायलों का इलाज राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल में चल रहा है। सभी पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम जिले के श्रीपुर गांव निवासी हैं। पिकअप सवार सभी लोग पश्चिम बंगाल स्थित तारापीठ से चदरा का शीट खरीदकर फुलपरास जा रहे थे।

