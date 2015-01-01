पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Police Arrested Three Accused After Recovered Fake Notes And Currency In Araria; Bihar Crime News

बरामदगी:पुलिस को देख भागने लगा बाइक सवार, हुई गिरफ्तारी तो बरामद सामान देख पुलिस के उड़े होश

अररिया9 मिनट पहले
पुलिस की पूछताछ में एक और साथी का आरोपियों ने किया जिक्र।
  • 33, 000 रुपए के जाली नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार हुआ युवक
  • पुलिस ने पीछा कर बाइक सवार को दबोचा, पूछताछ में साथी का किया जिक्र

अररिया जिले के पलासी थाना के पास जाली नोटों के साथ चार धंधेबाजों को पुलिस ने 500-500 के 33, 000 रुपए के जाली नोटों के गिरफ्तार किया है। एक बाइक पर तीन युवक पलासी थाना की तरफ जा रहे थे, चेकिंग देखकर वे भागने लगे। बाइक को तेजी से ले जाते देख पुलिस को संदेह हो गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने बाइक सवार तीनों आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया।

पूछताछ में एक और खुलासा

पुलिस ने 15,000 रुपए के जाली नोट बरामद किए, जाली नोटों में सभी 500-500 के नोट थे। पुलिस की पूछताछ करने पर उसने एक अन्य साथी रूपेश का नाम लिया, जिसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर रूपेश को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके पास से 500-500 के 18,000 रुपए की बरामदगी हुई। गिरफ्तार लोगों में रूपेश के साथ साथ गालिब, शौकत और नसर शामिल हैं।

पुलिस का क्या है कहना
अररिया एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ने बताया कि इन तीनों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस गहराई से छानबीन कर रही है। जाली नोट कहां से और कैसे आया, इस बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है। एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ने दावा किया कि बहुत जल्द इस धंधे के सरगना तक पुलिस पहुंच कर पूरे मामले का खुलासा करेगी।

