विवाद सुलझाने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला:सुपौल के त्रिवेणीगंज में लोगों ने एक ASI का सिर फोड़ा, दूसरे की फाड़ी वर्दी

सुपौल9 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
त्रिवेणीगंज थाने के ASI अयोध्या राम हुए घायल। - Dainik Bhaskar
त्रिवेणीगंज थाने के ASI अयोध्या राम हुए घायल।
  • विवादित जमीन पर निर्माण रोकने गई थी त्रिवेणीगंज थाने की पुलिस
  • पुलिस पर हमला करने वाले आरोपी भी जख्मी, पुलिस पर भी मारपीट का आरोप

सुपौल जिले के त्रिवेणीगंज थाना के वार्ड नंबर 16 में पुलिस टीम पर बुधवार को लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। विवादित जमीन पर कुछ लोग आवास निर्माण कर रहे थे। शिकायत के बाद त्रिवेणीगंज थाने की पुलिस लोगों को अवैध निर्माण करने से रोकने गई थी। इस दौरान विवाद हो गया और लोगों ने ASI आयोध्या राम का सिर फोड़ दिया तो दूसरे ASI विनय कुमार सिंह की वर्दी फाड़ दी।

पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने का आरोपी बालकृष्ण यादव
पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने का आरोपी बालकृष्ण यादव

खतरे से बाहर हैं ASI
ASI आयोध्या राम को पुलिसकर्मियमों ने इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। डॉक्टर के मुताबिक उनके सिर पर चार टांके लगाए गए हैं, खतरे की अब कोई बात नहीं है। पीड़ित एएसआई आयोध्या राम ने बताया कि शिकायत मिलने पर विवादित स्थल डपरखा स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप पहुंचे। विवाद कर रहे लोगों को समझा रहे थे कि मामला जब तक सुलझ नहीं जाए, निर्माण कार्य नहीं कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद स्थानीय बालकृष्ण यादव ने लाठी से हमला कर दिया। अवैध निर्माण के बारे में DSP और SDM को भी जानकारी थी।

3 साल से चल रहा विवाद
इस जमीन को लेकर बालकृष्ण यादव और अमरेंद्र यादव के बीच 3 साल से विवाद चल रहा है। पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने के आरोप में बालकृष्ण यादव समेत दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उधर, आरोपी बालकृष्ण यादव ने भी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों पर भी मारपीट का आरोप लगाया है। उनके दाएं हाथ में भी चोंटे लगी है। त्रिवेणीगंज थानाध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार सिंह ने कहा आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

