  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • Polling Officer Dies In Aurai, Muzaffarpur Teacher In Polling Party Dies In Supaul Nirmali Bihar Election 2020

दुखद:मुजफ्फरपुर के औराई में पोलिंग अफसर, सुपौल में मतदानकर्मी की मौत

पटना34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोलिंग अफसर केदार राय की मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई।
  • औराई में पोलिंग अफसर केदार राय की मौत हार्ट अटैक के कारण हुई, निर्मली में शिक्षक की जान गई
  • सुपौल के छातापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान करने के बाद लौट रही महिला को कार ने कुचला

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के आखिरी चरण का मतदान चल रहा है। अधिकतर जगहों पर मतदान शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से चल रहा है। कुछ जगहों से EVM में खराबी तथा कुछ अन्य गड़बड़ियों की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। इस बीच मुजफ्फरपुर के औराई विधानसभा क्षेत्र से मतदान पार्टी में शामिल पोलिंग ऑफिसर की मौत की खबर है। औराई विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कटरा प्रखंड अंतर्गत बरहद बूथ संख्या 190 पर यह दुखद घटना घटी। मृतक पोलिंग अफसर का नाम केदार राय है। उनकी मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई है। केदार राय सिंचाई विभाग में कार्यरत थे। एसकेएमसीएच में उनका पोस्टमार्टम किया जा रहा है। डीएम ने उनके परिजनों के लिए 15 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे की घोषणा की है।

उधर, सुपौल के निर्मली विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक मतदान कर्मी की मौत हो गई। निर्मली के कन्या मध्य विद्यालय रामपुर, राघोपुर में यह घटना घटी। मृतक का नाम सदानंद राय है। हालांकि सुपौल के डीएम महेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि मतदान कर्मी की मौत कल शाम में ही हो गई थी। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

वहीं, सुपौल जिले के छातापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मतदान कर लौट रही एक 45 वर्षीया महिला को एक कार ने कुचल दिया। मौके पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने एनएच के दोनों ओर सड़क जाम कर दिया। वे मुआवजे के लिए हंगामा कर रहे थे। घटना ललितग्राम ओपी क्षेत्र में एनएच 57 पर प्राथमिक विद्यालय के समीप हुई।

3 नवंबर को दूसरे चरण के मतदान के दौरान हाजीपुर के भगवानपुर में मतदान केंद्र पर ड्यूटी के दौरान बीएसएफ के एक जवान की मौत हो गई थी। बीएसएफ का जवान बूथ की सुरक्षा में तैनात था। इसी दौरान हार्ट अटैक से उसकी मौत हो गई। वहीं, नालंदा में मतदान करने गए एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई थी। सारण के मशरक थाना क्षेत्र की कवलपुरा पंचायत के बहादुरपुर गांव में भी बूथ संख्या-71 पर मतदान करने पहुंची एक वृद्ध महिला की मौत हो गई थी।

