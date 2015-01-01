पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pollution In Patna Just After Diwali, Air Pollution In Patna, Air Quality Index In Patna Ban In Crackers In Patna Air Quality Index Increased In Two Days, Firecrackers Were Not Banned Even After The Ban

पटाखों से जहरीली हुई पटना की हवा:दो दिनों में बढ़ा एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स, प्रतिबंध के बाद भी नहीं लगा पटाखों पर अंकुश

पटना11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
पटाखों से प्रदूषित हुई पटना की हवा।
  • आईजीएससी प्लैनेटेरियम कॉम्प्लेक्स की हवा सबसे खराब
  • दो दिनों में 195 से 275 पहुंचा एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स

पटाखों से पटना की हवा जहरीली हो गई है। दो दिनों में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) 195 से 275 पहुंच गया है। एक्यूआई में ऐसे ही बढ़ोतरी हुई तो लेबल 300 के पार हो जाएगा, जो सेहत के लिए काफी खराब है। ऐसी स्थिति में बीमार लोगों के साथ-साथ आम लोगों को भी परेशानी हो सकती है। रविवार शाम पांच बजे तक के आंकड़ों में पटना में दानापुर की हवा सबसे शुद्ध रही, वहीं आईजीएससी प्लैनेटेरियम कॉम्प्लेक्स की हवा सबसे खराब पाई गई।

जानिए क्या है एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स
आसान भाषा में कहें तो एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स का मकसद वायु प्रदूषण के सूचकांक को संख्या में बदलकर लोगों को बताना है। लोगों को समझाना है कि इसका मानक क्या है और उससे अधिक हो जाने पर सेहत पर क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स हमें ये बताते हैं कि जिस हवा में हम जीवन जी रहे हैं, उसमें कितनी शुद्धता है। उसमें नाइट्रोजन डाइऑक्साइड, कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड और सल्फर डाइऑक्साइड की कितनी मात्रा है।

कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना घातक
कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना ठीक नहीं माना जाता है। कई शहरों में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना का संक्रमण भी बढ़ा है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि प्रदूषण के कारण लोगों को कोरोना के साथ-साथ कई तरह की समस्याएं हो सकती हैं। प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने पर सांस और हृदय के रोगियों को काफी परेशानी हो सकती है।

पटना के 6 सेंटरों पर प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ा
पटना में प्रदूषण की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए 6 स्टेशन बनाए गए हैं। इन स्टेशनों से मिले इनपुट के हिसाब से पटना की हवा दूषित बताई गई है। रविवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 275 दर्ज किया गया है, जो दो दिन पहले 195 था। दीपावली के एक दिन पूर्व तक पटना का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स मॉडरेट था, जो दीपावली के दूसरे ही दिन और खराब हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि ऐसे दीपावली पर पटाखों के कारण ऐसा हुआ है। इसका असर भी आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक होगा।

दानापुर की हवा सबसे शुद्ध
रविवार की शाम 5 बजे तक सबसे शुद्ध हवा दानापुर की रही। डीआरएम कार्यालय के आसपास का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 107 दर्ज किया गया। वहीं सबसे खराब हवा आईजीएससी प्लैनेटेरियम कॉम्प्लेक्स की रही, जहां का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 370 दर्ज किया गया। इसके बाद राजवंशीनगर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 331 दर्ज किया गया है। गवर्मेंट हाई स्कूल शेखपुरा का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 294 दर्ज किया गया। वहीं पटना के मुरादपुर सेंटर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 283 दर्ज किया गया। समनपुरा का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 262 दर्ज किया गया।

