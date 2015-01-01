पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar,election,election, Posters Of Nitish Kumar At Patna In Bihar, On 12th Nov.

फिर से एक बार नीतीशे कुमार:पटना के चौक-चौराहों पर लगे मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के पोस्टर

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एनडीए की जीत के बाद पटना में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं।
  • शहर में दर्जनों पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं
  • बिहार में नीतीशे कुमार, डबल इंजन की सरकार ने रचा इतिहास वाले पोस्टर

बिहार में एनडीए की जीत के बाद पटना के चौक-चौराहों पर केवल नीतीश कुमार ही नजर आ रहे हैं। अलग-अलग इलाकों में नीतीश कुमार के पोस्टर पाट दिए गए हैं। जीत का ताल ठोकने वाली डबल इंजन की सरकार ने रचा इतिहास, बिहार में का बा... नीतीशे कुमार बा जैसे दर्जनों पोस्टर दिखाई दे रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के बड़े-बड़े पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें