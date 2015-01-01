पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकाश पर्व से पटना के गोताखोरों की जिंदगी में अंधेरा:तीन साल में 50 अवसरों पर 100 से अधिक डूबते लोगों की बचाई जान, पैसा एक पाई नहीं

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
गोताखोरों का कहना है कि तीन साल से बकाए पैसे के लिए वह दौड़ रहे हैं, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।
  • आपदा विभाग के मंत्री से गुहार लगाने के बाद भी बकाया है तीन लाख रुपया
  • छठ में फिर याद आए गोताखोर, दो दिन पहले थमा दिया ड्यूटी का लेटर

प्रकाश पर्व से पटना के गोताखोरों की जिंदगी में अंधेरा है। 3 साल में 50 अवसरों पर 100 से अधिक लोगों की जान बचाने वाले गोताखोरों का प्रशासन 3 लाख रुपए दबाए बैठा है। बदहाल गोताखोर इसके बाद भी हर मुश्किल में प्रशासन की जान बचाने को तैयार रहते हैं। छठ का पर्व आया तो फिर प्रशासन को गोताखोरों की याद आ गई। दो दिन पहले लगभग 130 गोताखोरों को ड्यूटी का पत्र थमा दिया गया।

65 घाट पर 130 लोग, कब मिलेगा पैसा पता नहीं
छठ में पटना के 65 घाट पर 130 गोताखोरों को लगाया गया है। ड्यूटी 24 घंटे की है और एक दिन का 243 रुपए दिया जाता है। इतना खतरनाक काम है और पैसा एक मजदूर जितना भी नहीं दिया जा रहा है। डूबते लोगों को बचाना खुद की जान पर खेलना है, कोई संसाधन नहीं है इसके बाद भी वह जान पर खेलते हैं। गोताखोर राजेंद्र साहनी का कहना है कि 3 साल से पैसा नहीं दिया गया है। अंचल अधिकारी सदर के वहां डेढ़ लाख का बकाया है, सिटी अनुमंडल में भी बड़ा बकाया है। 3 साल में अब तक कुल 3 लाख रुपए से अधिक का बकाया है। इसके अलावा लोकल ड्यूटी का भी बड़ा बकाया है। अब छठ में ड्यूटी लगी है, इसका पैसा कब मिलेगा यह तो पता नहीं है। जिंदा बचाने के साथ शव को भी निकालने के लिए हम लोगों को लगाया जाता है। इसके बाद भी पैसा नहीं दिया जाता है।

आपदा विभाग के मंत्री से लगाया था गुहार
गोताखोरों के हेड राजेंद्र साहनी का कहना है कि तीन साल से बकाए पैसे के लिए वह दौड़ रहे हैं, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उनका कहना है कि वह आपदा विभाग के तत्कालीन मंत्री लक्ष्मेश्वर राय से भी मिलकर पीड़ा सुना चुके हैं, लेकिन इसके बाद भी उन्हें एक पाई नहीं दिया गया है।

10 साल से 243 रुपए में बचा रहे जान
गोताखोर राजेंद्र साहनी का कहना है कि दस साल में एक भी रुपया नहीं बढ़ा है। मजदूरी जो पहले मिलती थी वही आज भी मिल रही है। 10 साल पहले भी 243 रुपए प्रतिदिन दिया जाता था वही आज भी रेट है लेकिन कब कितने साल बाद दिया जाएगा इसका कोई ठिकाना नहीं रहता है।

कर्ज लेकर चल रहा गोताखोरों का परिवार
गोताखोर राजेंद्र साहनी का कहना है कि पटना के गोताखोरों का परिवार कर्ज में डूबा है। तीन साल में जो काम किए उसका भी पैसा नहीं मिला। प्रशासन की चिट्‌ठी सीधा राजेंद्र को मिलती है और गोताखोरों की व्यवस्था भी वही करते हैं। वह जिन गोताखोरों को काम पर लाते हैं उन्हें पैसा कहीं न कहीं से व्यवस्था करके दे देते हैं। इसके बाद भी गोताखोरों का परिवार कर्ज में डूबा है।

चिट्‌ठी देकर भूल जाते हैं जिम्मेदारी
गोताखोर राजेंद्र का कहना है कि प्रशासन भी चिट्‌ठी जारी करके पूरी जिम्मेदारी सौंप देता है। कोई फिर पूछने नहीं आता है। कोई भी घटना होती है गोताखोर अपनी जान पर खेलकर डूबते लोगों को बचाते हैं। इस बार भी ऐसे ही हो रहा है। दो दिन पहले चिट्‌ठी दी गई और बोला गया कि 65 घाट पर हर नाव में दो गोताखोरों को लगाना है। गोताखोरों की व्यवस्था कैसे होगी, बिना पुराना पैसा दिए वह काम को कैसे तैयार होंगे, इसपर कोई ध्यान ही नहीं दिया जाता है। राजेंद्र का कहना है कि जब काम निकल जाता है तो गोताखोरों को भुला दिया जाता है। हर बार ऐसा ही हुआ है, तीन साल से ऐसा ही होता आ रहा है। इसके बाद भी वह कभी काम से पीछे नहीं हटते हैं।

