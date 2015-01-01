पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया:लगातार आठवीं बार विधायक बनने वाले डॉ. प्रेम कुमार ने कहा- शहर को जाम से मिलेगी निजात, हर घर पहुंचेगा पानी

पटना7 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. प्रेम कुमार बुधवार को हनुमान जी की पूजा करने मंदिर पहुंचे।
  • जीत के बाद डॉ. प्रेम कुमार बुधवार को हनुमान जी की पूजा करने मंदिर पहुंचे
  • कहा- जिस पद की जिम्मेदारी मिलेगी, शिद्दत से निभाऊंगा

गया शहर से लगातार आठवीं बार विधायक बनने के बाद डॉ. प्रेम कुमार बुधवार को हनुमान जी की पूजा करने मंदिर पहुंचे। जीत की माला पहने प्रेम कुमार विधिवत पूजा-अर्चना के बाद मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए।दैनिक भास्कर के साथ बातचीत में उन्होंने अगले पांच साल की रणनीति के बारे में बताया। गया शहर को ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाना, हर घर जल और गैस पाइपलाइन पहुंचा इनकी प्राथमिकताओं में है। उन्होंने कहा कि गया शहर को ट्रैफिक की समस्या से जल्द ही निजात मिलेगी। यहां की सबसे बड़ी समस्या के लिए शहर के कई इलाकों में काम चल रहा है जो अगले साल पूरा हो जाएगा। इसके अलावा हर घर तक जल पहुंचाना भी हमारी योजनाओं में है। इसके साथ ही सीवरेज की समस्या से भी गया वासियों को छुटकारा मिलेगा। हर घर तक गैस पाइपलाइन पहुंचाने की भी कवायद होगी। कैबिनेट में मंत्री बनाए जाने को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी, शिद्दत के साथ पूरा करुंगा। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर के एग्जिट पोल पर कहा कि इस तरह का सटीक पोल किसी के पास नहीं था। इसके लिए भास्कर की जितनी प्रशंसा की जाए कम है।

