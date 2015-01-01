पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Preparation For Implementation Of Agricultural Irrigation Water Harvesting Scheme In Districts Of South Bihar

बैठक:कृषि सिंचाई जलछाजन योजना दक्षिण बिहार के जिलों में लागू कराने की तैयारी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह
  • राज्य सरकार केंद्र को भेजेगी प्रस्ताव, मंत्री ने की योजनाओं की समीक्षा

कृषि मंत्री अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि दक्षिण बिहार के सभी जिलों में प्रधानमंत्री कृषि सिंचाई जलछाजन योजना को दक्षिण बिहार के सभी जिलों में लागू कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए भारत सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेज कर अनुरोध किया जाएगा। कृषि मंत्री ने भूमि संरक्षण निदेशालय और उद्यान निदेशालय द्वारा कार्यान्वित योजनाओं की समीक्षा की।

मंत्री ने निर्देश दिया कि किसानों को कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र से जोड़ें। भूमि संरक्षण निदेशालय के तहत स्वीकृत 180 पदों के विरूद्ध 140 पद रिक्त हैं। इनको भरने की कार्रवाई करें। भूमि संरक्षण निदेशक गणेश कुमार ने बताया वर्षा जल को संरक्षित कर उस जल से सिंचाई एवं पेयजल के रूप में उपयोग कराना है।

सोख्ता बनाकर भूजल स्तर में सुधार का मंत्री ने दिया निर्देश

मंत्री ने निर्देश दिया कि बिहार के सभी 38 जिलों में भूमि संरक्षण के कार्य करने के लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाए। दक्षिण बिहार के 8 जिलों बांका, जमुई, मुंगेर, नवादा, गया, कैमूर, औरंगाबाद और रोहतास जिले में योजना चल रही है।

चेक डैम आदि संरचनाओं के निर्माण स्थल के पास अतिरिक्त पानी को रिचार्ज वेल (सोख्ता) बनाकर उसमें अधिक पानी को बहने से रोक कर उसी में पानी बहाया जाए, ताकि भूजल स्तर में सुधार हो सके।

