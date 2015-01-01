पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आह्वान:आखिरी चरण के मतदान के पहले प्रधानमंत्री की अपील- वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं बिहार के लोग

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मतदान के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करने को कहा है।
  • ट्विटर पर सुबह-सुबह लिखा- लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें
  • मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ध्यान रखने को कहा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के आखिरी चरण के मतदान के पहले राज्य के मतदाताओं से अधिक से अधिक तादाद में मतदान करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर सुबह-सुबह अपील की- 'बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें।'

इससे पहले गुरुवार को बिहार चुनाव के आखिरी चरण का प्रचार समाप्त होने से कुछ देर पहले प्रधानमंत्री ने बिहार के लोगों के नाम पत्र लिखा था। 'बिहार के भाइयों और बहनों के नाम मेरा पत्र' के माध्यम से उन्होंने अंतिम दिन के प्रचार में अपनी मौजूदगी दिखाने की भी कोशिश की थी। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर कहा था कि बिहार का विकास अटके नहीं, इसके लिए उन्हें बिहार में नीतीश कुमार की सरकार की जरूरत है।

बिहार में चुनाव आचार संहिता लागू होने के होने के करीब 1 महीने बाद 23 अक्टूबर से पीएम की बिहार में चुनावी सभाएं शुरू हुई थीं। कुल 12 चुनावी सभाओं के जरिये पीएम ने सभी 243 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों को संबोधित करने की कोशिश की। जिन जिलों में पीएम की सभाएं हुईं वो थीं रोहतास, गया, भागलपुर, दरभंगा, मुजफ्फरपुर, पटना, छपरा, पूर्वी चंपारण, पश्चिमी चंपारण, समस्तीपुर, सहरसा और अररिया।

भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी बिहार के लोगों से ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में मतदान करने की अपील की है। तेजस्वी यादव ने भी ट्वीट कर लोगों से वोट करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा है- बिहार में तब्दीली की गंगा, गंडक और कोसी बह रही है। बदलाव उफान पर है। सुनहरे भविष्य, चहुंमुखी विकास, विकसित बिहार, अमन, चैन कायम करने एवं व्यवस्था परिर्वतन और नए दौर में नए बिहार के निर्माण के लिए आज अपने मतदान का प्रयोग अवश्य करें।

